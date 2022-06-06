Birthday special: Top 3 Test knocks by Ajinkya Rahane 

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his 34th birthday today. The former Test vice-captain has served the Indian team for more than a decade now. While the right-handed batter has played a fair amount of games in all three formats for the nation, his contribution to red-ball cricket has been immense.

Since making his Test debut against Australia in Delhi in 2013, Rahane has amassed 4,931 runs at an average of 38.5. Rahane has scored 25 fifties and 12 tons in the 82 Test matches he has played.

While Rahane has bailed India out on several occasions during his career, he is no longer in the scheme of things in any of the formats. A dip in form over the last two years has seen his stock plummet as a middle-order batter.

Rahane last represented India in January against South Africa. Since then, the 34-year-old hasn't been selected for the Indian Test squad.

A player with a solid temperament and a sound technique, Rahane has seen many highs in his career. What's more, India have never lost a game in Test or ODI cricket when Rahane has scored a century.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday, we look back at the three best knocks of Ajinkya Rahane in Test matches.

#3. 147 vs Australia in Melbourne, 2014-15

Australia v India: 3rd Test - Day 3

2014 was not a great year for India, as after getting destroyed by England, they faced similar results against Australia in Australia as well. They lost the first two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane and weren't looking too good in Melbourne either.

After electing to bat first, the hosts piled up a massive 530 runs in the first innings. Steven Smith led the charge with 192 while four other batters scored fifties.

In reply, Ajinkya Rahane came up with an incredible counter-attacking knock against a highly potent Aussie attack. While batting at No. 5, Rahane tackled both spin and pace and blasted 147 off 171 deliveries at an outstanding strike rate of 86.

Rahane stitched together a brilliant 262-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli (169 off 272) for the fourth wicket.

With 21 fours to his name, the Mumbai lad launched a savage assault on an Aussie bowling attack comprising of Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

He was inevitably snagged lbw by Lyon and walked back after one of Australia's best attacking batting efforts.

With both Kohli and Rahane putting Australian bowlers under pressure, the duo took India out of troubled waters and the game ended in a draw.

#2. 112 vs Australia in Melbourne, 2020-21

Australia v India: 2nd Test - Day 3

Ajinkya Rahane's century against Australia at the MCG during the 2020 will go down in Test cricket history as one of the best efforts by a captain.

Prior to the Melbourne Test, India had everything pulled against them but Rahane demonstrated what it takes to lead from the front.

India had been bowled out for 36 runs in the first Test at the MCG. Kohli, their captain, had returned home for paternity leave. Rahane took over the team at a time when India's confidence appeared to be at an all-time low.

With a knock of absolute brilliance, the 33-year-old turned his greatest struggle into a moment of glory.

After losing the toss, India bundled Australia for 195 runs. They limped to a score of 64 for 3 in response. Rahane handled the pressure and led India's comeback for the umpteenth time in his career.

India's stand-in captain battled for 359 minutes and smashed 12 fours during his tenacious innings of 112 off 223.

Even after he was dismissed due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja, he patted the all-rounder and encouraged him to continue, a move that was well received.

The groundwork for India's comeback success was laid by Ajinkya Rahane's Boxing Day ton. The side won the Test by eight wickets and, against all expectations, won the series 2-1, breaking through Australia's fortress, The Gabba.

#1. 103 vs England in London (Lord's), 2014

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day One

Sachin Tendulkar couldn't do it, Brian Lara couldn't do it, Dilip Vengsarkar did it three times, even Ajit Agarkar did it and Ajinkya Rahane achieved the same feat in 2014. We are talking about making a Test century at the Mecca of cricket, the Lord's ground in London.

Having drawn the first Test, India looked in a much better place than they were during their infamous 4-0 loss to England in 2011.

A green top was on offer at Lord's, with India asked to bat first against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Ajinkya Rahane walked into bat at 86-3 and saw India slip to 145-7 at Tea.

It was down to Ajinkya Rahane to hold the innings together. He did so in quite splendid fashion. Displaying excellent technique to counter the moving ball, Rahane frustrated the England attack. He used cuts and pulls to the best of his abilities and soaked up all the pressure.

Rahane started his innings in a sedate manner, with his first 50 runs coming in 101 balls. His second 50 came at a run-a-ball as he took a more attacking approach as India were seven wickets down.

Rahane occupied the crease for 234 minutes, during which he faced 154 balls and hit 15 fours and a six. Ge was eventually dismissed, caught and bowled by Anderson on 103.

When asked about his personal favourite Test innings, Rahane chose his innings at Lord's in first place.

Although the Test is remembered mostly for Ishant Sharma's seven-wicket haul that helped India to a famous win on Day 5, it was Rahane's innings that enabled the visitors to get into a winning predicament in the first place.

