Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 3 takeaways from Australia's victory against India in the 3rd Test

Australia comprehensively beat India in the third test in Indore and in the process managed to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. The Aussies, led by Steve Smith, outclassed Team India in all departments and registered a dominant victory over India.

Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



India has suffered just its third loss at home in the past decade, and the series stands at 2-1.



REPORT:



#INDvAUS THE AUSSIES BOUNCE BACK!India has suffered just its third loss at home in the past decade, and the series stands at 2-1.REPORT: bit.ly/3mhSoga THE AUSSIES BOUNCE BACK!India has suffered just its third loss at home in the past decade, and the series stands at 2-1.REPORT: bit.ly/3mhSoga#INDvAUS https://t.co/irEpEA92CK

Matthew Kuhnemann took a fifer on debut and rattled the Indian batters in the first innings. Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon took eight wickets in the second innings and dismantled the Indian batting.

Australia easily chased down a modest target of 75 to clinch victory at Indore. This result is an eye-opener for Team India and there are many lessons to be learned from this loss.

Here are 3 takeaways from Australia's victory against India in the 3rd test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

#1 Steve Smith's captaincy was key to Australia's victory

Steve Smith is one of the best batters of the current generation. He is a great leader and the Australian team oozes confidence when he captains the side. He made three changes to the playing eleven and all three changes had a profound impact on the result of the match.

Smith made the right bowling changes; field placements and his DRS calls were spot on. Smith took some great catches in the slip cordon and led by example. Steve Smith's brilliant captaincy was instrumental to Australia's victory.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Steve Smith as a Test captain in India:



Matches - 5

Won - 2

Lost - 2

Draw - 1



A record to remember for his lifetime considering how tough it is to win in India in the last decade. Steve Smith as a Test captain in India:Matches - 5 Won - 2 Lost - 2 Draw - 1 A record to remember for his lifetime considering how tough it is to win in India in the last decade. https://t.co/5SB7aTkLYl

#2 Indian middle order's woeful performance continues

Indian middle-order batters have performed woefully in this test series. In the last two Test matches, the lower order came to India's rescue but in Indore, the Indian batting crumbled. The middle order has been inconsistent throughout the series and has failed to provide any form of stability to the Indian batting.

The Indian team management has to take a serious look at the batting performance of the middle order and must look to make a few changes.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma said "Batters need to find a way in challenging conditions, consistent runs might not come but as whole were getting the result, that is what matters". Rohit Sharma said "Batters need to find a way in challenging conditions, consistent runs might not come but as whole were getting the result, that is what matters".

#3 No room for complacency

Team India has everything at stake in the fourth test at Ahmedabad. India will have to win this test match to increase their chances of qualification for the WTC final. India was a bit complacent in the third Test match and read the pitch correctly.

Rohit Sharma did not act proactively and failed to change his strategy mid-game. Signs of complacency were creeping in as Rohit was already talking about the Ahmedabad test match being used in preparation for the WTC final.

There is no room for complacency for Rohit and his boys as the fate of the series and qualification for the WTC final hinges on victory in the fourth test match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Qualification scenario for India for WTC final:



- Win the 4th Test vs Australia



Or



- Sri Lanka losing or drawing one Test vs New Zealand. Qualification scenario for India for WTC final:- Win the 4th Test vs Australia Or - Sri Lanka losing or drawing one Test vs New Zealand.

Victory in Indore has surely boosted the morale of the Australian team. Team India has to be at their absolute best to beat this Australian side in Ahmedabad. Coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma will have to chalk out a different strategy to beat Australia in the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fourth and final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad promises to be a cracker.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar #INDvAUS This is a good result for the series and Test cricket. We wanted fight from Australia and they have now asked many questions of India. For a side as good as India at home, they now need to answer in Ahmedabad. Series spiced up. All to play for in the 4th. @RevSportz This is a good result for the series and Test cricket. We wanted fight from Australia and they have now asked many questions of India. For a side as good as India at home, they now need to answer in Ahmedabad. Series spiced up. All to play for in the 4th. @RevSportz #INDvAUS

What changes should India make to their playing XI to win the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023? Do let us know in the comments

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Who will win the fourth test match in Ahmedabad? India Australia 0 votes