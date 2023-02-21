Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 3 takeaways from India's victory against Australia in the 2nd Test 

India beat Australia in the second Test in Delhi and in the process retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The match was evenly poised at the end of Day 2 before Ravindra Jadeja turned the tide in India's favor. The Australians were bundled out in their second innings and failed to capitalize on their good bowling performance a day earlier. India were victorious after easily chasing down a target of 115 runs set by the visitors. While there are plenty of positives to take from India's performance, there are some concerns that need to be addressed by the team management.

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy HUGE VICTORY! With that brilliant win yesterday, we've beaten the Aussies 32 times in Tests, which is the most for us against a team.



Let's make it 34 by the end of the series!



Getty • #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy HUGE VICTORY! With that brilliant win yesterday, we've beaten the Aussies 32 times in Tests, which is the most for us against a team.Let's make it 34 by the end of the series!Getty • #INDvAUS 💪🇮🇳 HUGE VICTORY! With that brilliant win yesterday, we've beaten the Aussies 32 times in Tests, which is the most for us against a team.🙌 Let's make it 34 by the end of the series!📷 Getty • #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/asFzLDYqN5

Here are three takeaways from India's victory against Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023:

#1 Jadeja continues his dominance

India is blessed to have someone of the caliber of Ravindra Jadeja. He is a genuine match-winner and surely the best all-rounder in Test cricket at the moment. He rattled the Australian batters and turned the test match on its head by taking seven wickets on Day 3.

The Australians lost nine wickets for 52 runs and were bamboozled by Jadeja's wizardry. His dominant bowling performance was key to India's victory and he was rightly adjudged the player of the match.

#2 Lower-order batters come to India's rescue again

The contribution of the lower-order batters was crucial to India's victory in Nagpur. And Delhi was no different. India, who lost their star batters early on, were in a spot of bother at 139 for 7. But Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin stood firm and stitched together a stand of 114 runs. The partnership proved crucial for India as it halted Australia's momentum and gave them a lead of just one run heading into their second innings.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid later said that the partnership between Axar and Ashwin was a pivotal moment in the match. The lower-order batters came to India's rescue once again and contributed massively to India's victory.

#3 Poor form of India's middle order is cause for concern

India's middle-order batters have been in woeful form this series. In the first Test in Nagpur, only 27 runs were contributed to India's total by the middle order. Apart from Virat Kohli, none of the other middle order-batters registered a double-digit score in the first innings.

Middle-order batters will have to start making significant contributions in the upcoming Test matches if India are to achieve their dream of winning the World Test Championship.

Whyte Knight @whyteknight07 Batting averages of Indian batsmen since 1st Jan 2020



Rohit - 47.16 (Missed several ‘tough’ matches)

Rahul- 30.28

Pujara- 29.81

Kohli- 26.13

Iyer- 49.23

Pant - 43.34

Jadeja - 40.78

Ashwin - 23.93

Axar - 31.30



Clear where our weakness lies and who has been bailing us out Batting averages of Indian batsmen since 1st Jan 2020Rohit - 47.16 (Missed several ‘tough’ matches)Rahul- 30.28Pujara- 29.81Kohli- 26.13Iyer- 49.23Pant - 43.34Jadeja - 40.78Ashwin - 23.93Axar - 31.30Clear where our weakness lies and who has been bailing us out

Team India once again humbled the Australians in Delhi. The Australian batters will have to come up with a comprehensive plan to combat the menacing spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Indore.

ABC SPORT @abcsport



🎙️ "This is now going to be a real test of Pat Cummins' leadership," ABC Grandstand Cricket commentator



Match wrap:

#AUSvIND 🏏️ Plenty to think about before the third Test in Indore …🎙️"This is now going to be a real test of Pat Cummins' leadership," ABC Grandstand Cricket commentator @pakwakankar said after the final ball of the day.Match wrap: bit.ly/3EjlDW3 🏏️ Plenty to think about before the third Test in Indore … 🎙️🇦🇺 "This is now going to be a real test of Pat Cummins' leadership," ABC Grandstand Cricket commentator @pakwakankar said after the final ball of the day.📰 Match wrap: bit.ly/3EjlDW3#AUSvIND https://t.co/MeUL7n6bUH

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are set to return, which is a huge boost for the visitors. India, on the other hand, might look to make changes to their batting line-up to clinch the Test series in Indore.

The Indore Test will get underway on March 1, 2023.

Should India make any changes to their playing XI, and if so, which player/ players should come into the team? Do let us know your opinion in the comments.

Poll : Should Shubman Gill replace KL Rahul in the third Test in Indore? Yes No 0 votes