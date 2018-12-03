×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Border Gavskar Trophy 2018: 5 Key players for India in series 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:41 IST

Are Virat Kohli and his team ready for unchartered glory?
Are Virat Kohli and his team ready for unchartered glory?

After losing two successive overseas series against South Africa and England, the Indian Cricket Team will face Australia in a much-anticipated four-Test series, which kicks off on Thursday, December 6.

India's best overseas result in whites Down Under was the 1-1 draw under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in the 2003/04 series. In 1980/81, as well, the visitors managed to clinch a draw.

Since 2000, though, India played 17 test matches in Australia, winning two and losing ten – a win percentage of 6.89.

In 2014, India went down 2-0 in the four-match series. This time around, they would be looking to end their 70-year wait of winning their maiden series Down Under.

The current Indian Test team has all the bases covered – top quality batsmen, reliable pace bowlers and three splendid spinners. After the losses in South Africa and England, Virat Kohli and his team will be keen to play aggressive cricket to expose Australia's relatively weaker batting lineup.

India have won Test series in Sri Lanka and West Indies in the past. The main challenge for the team has always been to repeat that feat in South Africa, England and Australia.

It is going to be a massive Test series for the Asian giants, where they have the chance to showcase their talent and prove that they can beat Australia in Australia this time around.

India have won two Test matches overseas this year – against South Africa in Johannesburg and against England at Trent Bridge.

Across the history of the sport, South Africa and England have been the most successful team Down Under. England defeated Australia in 2010/11 Ashes and the Proteas established themselves as a successful travelling team by winning 5 matches out 15 Test matches therein.

However, no side from Asia has dominated across an entire Test series in Australia so far. Indian fans would be hoping to see Kohli and Co. create history by scaling that Everest.

Let us take a look at five players who will be vital to India's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Big fan of cricket. Love to know and see every possible match. Love badminton, Hockey
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
Can India cap off 2018 in style?
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that could decide...
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2018/19: 5 Key battles which might...
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 5 unnoticed records from the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could have a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us