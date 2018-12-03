Border Gavskar Trophy 2018: 5 Key players for India in series

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Are Virat Kohli and his team ready for unchartered glory?

After losing two successive overseas series against South Africa and England, the Indian Cricket Team will face Australia in a much-anticipated four-Test series, which kicks off on Thursday, December 6.

India's best overseas result in whites Down Under was the 1-1 draw under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly in the 2003/04 series. In 1980/81, as well, the visitors managed to clinch a draw.

Since 2000, though, India played 17 test matches in Australia, winning two and losing ten – a win percentage of 6.89.

In 2014, India went down 2-0 in the four-match series. This time around, they would be looking to end their 70-year wait of winning their maiden series Down Under.

The current Indian Test team has all the bases covered – top quality batsmen, reliable pace bowlers and three splendid spinners. After the losses in South Africa and England, Virat Kohli and his team will be keen to play aggressive cricket to expose Australia's relatively weaker batting lineup.

India have won Test series in Sri Lanka and West Indies in the past. The main challenge for the team has always been to repeat that feat in South Africa, England and Australia.

It is going to be a massive Test series for the Asian giants, where they have the chance to showcase their talent and prove that they can beat Australia in Australia this time around.

India have won two Test matches overseas this year – against South Africa in Johannesburg and against England at Trent Bridge.

Across the history of the sport, South Africa and England have been the most successful team Down Under. England defeated Australia in 2010/11 Ashes and the Proteas established themselves as a successful travelling team by winning 5 matches out 15 Test matches therein.

However, no side from Asia has dominated across an entire Test series in Australia so far. Indian fans would be hoping to see Kohli and Co. create history by scaling that Everest.

Let us take a look at five players who will be vital to India's success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

