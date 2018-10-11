Bowlers who scored a century with the ball in ODIs

Even Bhuvi has had a bad outing

Cricket is a harsh game for bowlers, especially nowadays with the bats getting thicker, even the mishits go for sixes. The top edges easily sail over the ropes. With the advent of short formats, batsmen have developed new shots - Scoops, reverse sweeps and what not. With grounds getting smaller and smaller, it has become tough for the bowlers to remain economical.

On bad days bowlers are not able to pitch at proper line and length and batsmen make merry of it with shots hit to all parts of the ground. Even Muralitharan, one of the greatest spinner ever, gave 96 runs in 10 overs against Australia in 2006.

Dale Steyn also conceded 96 runs in 10 overs against Australia in 2016. Malinga went for 96 against India in just 7.4 overs in Commonwealth Bank series in 2012. Kohli smacked Malinga for six boundaries in an over in that match when India was chasing 321 and they chased the daunting score in just 36.4 overs.

There have been instances when bowlers have given more than 100 runs in their quota of 10 overs. Let us look at some of them.

#11 Hasan Ali

Pakistan's new bowling sensation Hasan Ali has been a brilliant bowler for Pakistan. In January 2017 in the fifth match of the ODI series between Australia and Pakistan in Adelaide, David Warner went berserk. He scored 179 from 128 balls hitting 19 fours and 5 sixes.

Warner could have easily scored 200 on that day but he got out in the 41st over. On the back of hundred from Warner and Travis Head Australia posted 369 in 50 overs.

The bowler who was at the receiving end of Warner's onslaught was Hasan Ali. He had the figures of 9-0-100-2. To think, he might have given a few more had he completed his quota of 10 overs.

#10 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye is a brilliant bowler in the limited overs cricket as he has a lot of variations. and doesn't give much room to the batsmen.

In June this year, in the third ODI between Australia and England in Nottingham, all the England batsmen went overboard. Jason Roy scored 82 from 61 while Bairstow and Alex Hales scored 139 and 147 respectively from 92 balls each. Morgan finished the innings with 67 from 30. On the back of these knocks, England posted a record total of 481.

All the Australian bowlers were smashed with Stanlake giving 74 in 8 overs and Richardson conceding 92 in 10 overs. Andrew Tye had the worst figures of 9-0-100-0. He might have broken the all-time record had he bowled 10 overs that day.

