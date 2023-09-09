BR vs GAW Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Match No. 23?

Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors are set to lock horns in Match 23 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, September 10, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The Warriors, captained by the experienced Imran Tahir, have not put a foot wrong in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They are comfortably placed at the top of the table with nine points and a net run rate of +2.601 thanks to wins in four out of their five matches.

The side defeated the Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets in their previous match on September 5. Young Pakistani left-handed batter Saim Ayub, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), won the award for the Player of the Match award.

Ayub racked up 62 runs off 43 balls with four fours and as many sixes as the Warriors chased down the target of 173 with five balls left in their innings. Odean Smith was also impressive after he picked up three wickets.

The Royals, led by Rovman Powell, do not have much room for error. Placed fourth in the table and with two matches left in the league stage, the Royals cannot afford to be complacent.

Their net run rate of -1.986 is also a matter of concern. The side lost to the Knight Riders by 42 runs in their previous match and will be a tad low on confidence.

CPL 2023, BR vs GAW Prediction: Can the Royals beat the Warriors?

Guyana Amazon Warriors will go into the match as favorites. They are in brilliant form and are the only unbeaten team in the championship. The Royals need to play out of their skin to get the better of their upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this CPL 2023 match.

