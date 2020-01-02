Brian Lara backs India to win the T20 World Cup; says his 400* record can be broken

The Indian cricket team has been in a rich vein of form according to Lara

Former West Indies' skipper Brian Lara has picked the Virat Kohli-led team India as favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year. He also expressed that Kohli and his side should acknowledge that they get considered as a challenge for other teams, one that they have to overcome to win any major ICC trophy.

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place in October 2020, where India will look to clinch their second ICC T20 trophy after having won the inaugural edition back in 2007 in South Africa. The men in blue got a semi-final defeat versus the eventual champions West Indies in the last 2016 edition. India is yet to win an ICC tournament since 2013 when they defeated England to win the Champions Trophy. Despite being adjudged as pre-tournament favourites, India has lost in the knockouts of every ICC competition since then. Lara, while speaking to India Today, termed how every team looks up to India as a competitive challenge in the knockouts.

I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play. I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India. Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Brian Lara hold the highest indivual Test score in history

Renowned as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in a Test innings after scoring 400* against England in Antigua, 2004. The 15-year-old record is yet to be broken. Australian opener David Warner recently struck 335* against Pakistan before captain Tim Paine declared the innings in Adelaide. Many believed that the southpaw could have broken the record with his fearless batting against a hapless Pakistan attack if not for the declaration. Lara termed Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and David Warner as the batsmen who could break his record one day. He also added that chasing 400 for Steve Smith would be difficult since he bats at number 4.

It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do it batting at No.4 for Australia. He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set. He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So they have got quite a group of players who can do so.

David Warner's 335* was the second-highest individual score by an Australian in Test history.

The ICC T20 World Cup will take place from 18th October to 15th November, where India's first match will be against South Africa on 24th November.