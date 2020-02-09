Bushfire Bash Charity Match: Ricky Ponting still has competitive spirit intact

Bushfire Cricket Bash – Ponting XI v Gilchrist XI

The Bushfire Bash between Ricky Ponting XI and Adam Gilchrist XI was a huge hit as it was able to raise huge funds for the communities affected by bushfire. Many legends of the game took part in the contest and were successful in turning back the clock and making the viewers remind of the time when they were at their very best.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was always known for being very competitive and wearing a heart on his sleeve. He showed again during the Bushfire match that he still had the competitive spirit intact after several years of his retirement.

This happened when Ponting was batting and the 57-year-old West Indies legend Courtney Walsh was bowling. Walsh was unable to control the ball and ended up bowling a beamer which went all the way to wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist. But Ponting urged Gilchrist to drop the ball and let him play the shot as the ball was not dead yet. This left the entire commentary box into splits and nobody could stop their laughter.

ICC posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as:

Ponting would surely have the last laugh as his XI managed to beat Gilchrist's XI by one run, winning the Bushfire Bash. However, the main winners were the communitites affected by the Bushfire for whom more than eight million dollars were raised through the game and even more funds will be raised through auctioning of the jerseys used by these cricketing legends.

