CA chief Kevin Roberts says planning for men's T20 WC to go ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts confessed that the planning for the men's T20 WC scheduled to be held in Australia in October this year will continue despite the coronavirus pandemic which has rocked all quarters of the society off late.

According to cricket.com.au, Roberts spoke to the reporters, confirming that CA was looking forward to hosting the mega event despite concerns of plans, not materializing in the long run.

CA chief Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au:

“We’re really hoping that all forms of sport can be played again in a few weeks or a few months’ time.”

“None of us are experts in this situation obviously, so our hope is that we’re back in very much normal circumstances come October and November when the men’s T20 World Cup is to be played.”

The men’s T20 WC pre-qualifiers are scheduled to be held from October 18-23 which will be followed by the main competition from October 24. The final is slated to be held on November 15 in front of a full house at the MCG and Roberts is expecting no less excitement than the women's T20 WC final between India and Australia which attracted more than 85,000 fans.

"And at this stage we’re planning on November 15, to have a full house at the MCG to inspire the world through men’s cricket as the women’s cricketers did here just last week. ”