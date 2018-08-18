Can Boom Boom Bumrah Boomerang India’s Fortunes at Trent Bridge?

yash pawaskar

3rd Sunfoil Test: South Africa v India, Day 2

India faced a huge setback when the team’s leading bowlers, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out of the first two tests of the tour to England. In spite of missing two strike bowlers, team India’s bowlers have performed well. India is 2-0 down because of the batsmen. There is no doubt that the batsmen need to perform if India wants to make it 2-1 at Trent Bridge. The good news for Indian cricket fans and the team is that Bumrah is fit and should walk into the playing 11 in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

From a death over specialist in limited overs cricket to a leading speedster in the tests, Bumrah has climbed the ladder rather quickly. He was integral to team India’s plans in South Africa where the debutant impressed everyone with his line, length, and bounce. 14 wickets in 3 tests was a brilliant effort. There is a five-wicket haul in there as well. If South African conditions assisted Bumrah’s bounce, the English conditions will assist the bowler in getting lateral movement along with a bit of swing. This, coupled with Bumrah’s hunger to perform at the highest level is bound to bolster the Indian bowling attack in the third test of the ongoing five-match test series.

India cannot afford to lose the third test, they at least need a draw to keep the series alive. And Bumrah’s inclusion in the side brightens the possibility of an Indian resurgence. With Bumrah in, there is scope to tinker with the playing 11, and therein lies the opportunity to include an extra batsman.

In the first test at Edgbaston, India’s fifth bowler – Hardik Pandya – bowled just 10 overs in the first innings and none in the second. At Lords, India regrettably included Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled just 9 overs in the game that India lost by an innings, a first under Kohli’s captaincy. With Bumrah, India will have an attacking fast bowler. Ashwin will continue to be the aggressive spinning option while Pandya can play the role of the supporting seamer.

As the above-mentioned statistics highlight, India has the option to leave out either Ishant Sharma or Mohammad Shami and play an extra batsman to strengthen the feeble middle order. However, it is unlikely that India will go in with just three bowlers and Pandya. Sharma, Shami, and Ashwin have performed well, and it will be unfair on them if any one of them has to sit out. But desperate times need desperate measures.

Here’s what Virat Kohli had to say about Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the third test. He said, "Very excited with Jasprit getting fit again. He's an attacking bowler who bowls good lines and lengths. He's very consistent in hitting the areas that are required at the Test level. He showed that in South Africa already and he's one guy who's really aggressive in [the] mind. He wants to take the situation front on and basically make the batsmen feel uncomfortable. That's been his biggest strength and he relishes the challenge whenever given an opportunity. We are very excited he's coming back. He's obviously a quality bowler and it's great to have someone like that in the park."

For the first time under Kohli’s captaincy, India is looking meek and vulnerable. They lost in South Africa but gained respect because they went down fighting. They fought in the first test in England as well but were blown away by Mr. Anderson & Co’s impeccable swing bowling at Lords. Now, all eyes are on young Bumrah. Can he boomerang India’s fortunes and help team India to make a fighting comeback at Trent Bridge? As always, time will tell.