Can David Warner be the epicentre of another almighty Gabba storm?

A couple of weeks prior to the Test series between Australia and India, David Warner suffered a significant groin injury – an ailment that ruled him out of the day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval. However, with Australia trampling the Men In Blue in that game, plenty wondered if David Warner would be better served enjoying another match off.

Furthermore, a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, coupled with him not recovering enough, meant that the opener was not included for the Boxing Day Test. Yet, when Australia produced a listless batting display, wherein they scored at snail’s pace, the Australian, despite not being 100% fit, was rushed into the squad, just ahead of the 3rd encounter at Sydney.

Unsurprisingly, David Warner looked visibly rusty and perished playing strokes that he, under normal circumstances, would’ve nailed. While that also indicated the left-hander needed time to regain his groove, it also hinted at the Australians’ desperation – something that has only grown since India’s historic heist at the SCG.

To put things into perspective, at the moment, Australia are functioning at optimum capacity, with perhaps Will Pucovski being the only incumbent that would’ve walked into the eleven. India, on the other hand, have barely been able to put together a side capable of taking the field Down Under, thereby highlighting the enormous mismatch, as far as resources are concerned.

To that end, the Australians began in pristine fashion in the 4th Test at the Gabba, notching up a commanding total of 369 in the first innings. Additionally, the hosts reduced the tourists to 186-6, with the latter still trailing by 183 runs at that juncture. Thus, there was palpable optimism that Australia would rip through the tail and secure an enormous first-innings lead.

Washington Sundar conjured a stunning half-century on debut

Yet, akin to a majority of the series, India counter-punched when it seemed most improbable, meaning that they reduced the arrears to 33 by the time they were shot out. In turn, that also transferred the pressure completely onto the hosts, for if a result is to be forced, Australia need to do the heavy lifting.

At the close of play on Day 3, the Aussies finished at 21-0, which effectively tallies the same as 54-0, courtesy the lead they procured. However, with rain looming large over the contest, one reckons that time might not be a luxury that would be afforded to the hosts, meaning that a certain David Warner and his fortunes on Day 4, could act as the decisive tilting scale.

Though the Australians also boast the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith – batsmen who are in excellent form, the outcome could revolve around David Warner, owing to the left-hander’s ability to grab the game by the scruff of its neck. And, if history were an indicator, there are plenty of signs for India to actually be worried.

David Warner has a brilliant record at the Gabba

David Warner has played 8 matches and 14 innings at the Gabba, accumulating 817 runs at an average of 68.08. More impressively though, he also strikes at 69.76 runs per 100 balls, when batting at Brisbane.

David Warner (C) has plundered runs for fun at the Gabba

However, when talking about the second innings in isolation, that average spikes up to 89.25. As for the strike rate, well, that settles a shade over 87 runs per 100 balls.

In fact, some of David Warner’s most telling performances on home soil have come at the Gabba. Contextually speaking, he has come into his own, especially in the third innings of a match, which is the conundrum facing him against India as well.

When talking about those numbers, he has piled up 252 runs in 3 innings, at an astounding average of 84 and an equally astonishing strike rate of 91.63.

In the opening Test of the 2013 Ashes series, Australia found themselves in a comfortable position after the culmination of both sides’ first essays. Post that, David Warner embarked on an annihilation spree, which concluded with him blazing away to a 154-ball 124. Again, it allowed Australia the requisite time to skittle England and confirm another victory at Brisbane.

A couple of years later, when New Zealand came to town, David Warner powered himself to twin hundreds, although the ton in the second essay stood out, for the impact it created.

Even though Australia bagged a massive first innings lead, they still had to move the game forward, in order to give their bowlers enough opportunities to bundle the Kiwis out, on a relatively docile surface. David Warner rocked up and carted the Black Caps all over the park, registering a 116-run knock, which incidentally, came off just 113 balls.

In 2017, against England, David Warner pulled another magical rabbit out of the hat, this time, pummeling a fourth-innings half-century. To put things into context, the Australians were chasing 170 – a target that could’ve been tricky on a wearing Gabba track. However, he put all those contingencies aside, carving his way to 87* off 119 deliveries.

David Warner battered Pakistan at the Gabba in 2019

Apart from these knocks, David Warner has another ton at Brisbane, which came in 2019 against a fiery Pakistan bowling attack. On that occasion, the Australian set up the game with a magnificent 154-run innings.

Thus, there exists a theory that David Warner often saves his best for the Gabba. And, on evidence, it isn’t a notion that is too dumbfounded.

Consequently, a lot rests on the opener when Australia arrive at the Gabba on Monday, not just because he is their most belligerent batsman, but also due to the sheer fact that David Warner is the only batsman that can salvage a victory from the perilous predicament Australia currently find themselves in.

Having said that, it might not be easy for David Warner to arrive at the Gabba and raze the Indians to the ground, for their inexperienced bowlers have coped relatively well in the first three days of the Test. Yet, all of that occurred when David Warner was back in the shed, and not with the Australian in his pomp.

At the moment though, a lot of it is conjecture and if the hosts indeed harbor aspirations of an unprecedented victory, they need quite a few facets to go their way, including the aversion of a prospective apocalyptic storm.

However, if anything spectacular on the cricketing front does happen, one feels that David Warner, much like he has done in previous encounters at Brisbane, might be the epicentre of it.

Can David Warner amp up the pressure on Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and Australia?

Weeks ago, Australia might’ve been quietly confident that they could’ve navigated the Indian challenge, sans David Warner. Yet, when push has come to shove, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has had to stretch every muscle, including those he pulled at the start of the summer.

And, even though there exists a hint of inevitability about a drawn game, in light of the weather and the time remaining, one would be naïve to completely negate the possibility of David Warner cooking up an almighty tempest.

After all, isn’t that what David Warner always does at the Gabba?