ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Can the 'Women in Blue' go one step better this time?

A record-breaking 126 million people in India watched the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Final between the Indian women's team and the hosts England. The Indian women's team didn’t disappoint as they played out of their skins against a much-fancied opponent in their own backyard.

The run-chase against the target of 229 was set up beautifully by Punam Raut (86 off 115) and powered by crucial knocks from Harmanpreet Kaur (51 off 80) and Veda Krishnamurthy (35 off 34).

The dream of clinching the World Cup seemed like turning into reality when 29 runs were required off 33 deliveries with 5 wickets in hand.

However, in the crucial 45th over, Anya Shrubsole rose to the occasion for England with two key wickets, to turnd the match around. She finished with match-winning figures of 6/46. It wasn’t quite the 1983 result for the Indian women's team, but it was nothing short of a dream run either. It brought women's cricket to the fore back home.

Now, 5 years later, the Indian ladies have a shot at glory once again. This time, if anything, the team is regarded as a bigger contender for the title than in 2017.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, both veterans of women's cricket, will be pushing hard to end their careers on a high!

Key players for India at ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The two stalwarts of Indian Cricket - Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswani - are still around. At the fag end of their international careers, these two would want to give their everything in a last big effort to win the world title.

Smriti Mandhana, among the most prolific batswomen in the world and also the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2021, holds the key the at the top of the order.

he entry of young, uninhibited batters like Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Pooja Vastrakar has brought much-needed firepower to the batting department. Pace attack has the right mix of youth and experience, backed by an ever solid spin department.

Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur provide stability to the Indian women's team with both the bat and the ball, and are now part of the leadership core as well.

Indian women's team's chances

The fact that India have played all the key contenders - England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand - in the last 12 months should hold them in good stead. The just-concluded series against New Zealand, which is the host country for the World Cup, should have helped them acclimatize to the conditions.

Now is the time for the Indian women's team to use all their skills. More than anything, they need to hold their composure when it matters the most. Rest assured, cricket fans back home will be rooting with full fervour for them to go one step further than last time.

