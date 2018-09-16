Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Caribbean Premier League 2018: Five players pushing for IPL selections

Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
806   //    16 Sep 2018, 16:11 IST

C
The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year

There is no doubt that the IPL is the premier T20 league in the world, and every T20 player desires to play in it. Often, other leagues, such as the Australian Big Bash, the Bangladesh Premier League, and the Caribbean Premier League (currently ongoing) serve as platforms for players to showcase their talents and impress IPL scouts.

Even in the most recently concluded IPL, players such as D'arcy Short, Jofra Archer, and others commanded high price-tags due to their stellar showings in the Big Bash.

Similarly, the ongoing CPL, too, has had relatively unknown players crop up and show their skills against the best in the world. In this article, we look at five such players that could attract attention from IPL franchises come next year:

#5 - Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Ent
Phillips is the top scorer in the CPL this season

Despite having represented New Zealand in the shortest format of the game (8 T20 internationals), Glenn Phillips remains relatively unknown to most cricket followers.

However, in the CPL this year, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 457 runs, at a stunning average of 41.54 and a strike rate of 146.94. He is the second highest run-getter in this year's tournament thus far, and with only one match - the final between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors remaining - it seems as if he will retain his spot there.

Phillips is a free-stroking and attacking top-order batsman, and over the course of the tournament, he has provided his side, the Jamaica Tallawahs, with quite a few blistering starts. Further, he also showed himself capable of playing the long innings, with scores of 103 and 80 in the tournament.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Caribbean Premier League 2018 Jamaica Tallawahs Trinbago Knight Riders Fawad Ahmed Rashid Khan Upcoming cricket stars T20
Pranay Gupta
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast. Enjoy analysing and over-analysing every aspect of the game.
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Carribean Premier League 2018: Jamaica Tallawah’s chase
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs:...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
5 current players who are T20 stars across the world
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Final : Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 29: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 28: Barbados Tridents vs Trinbago Knight...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Match 27 | Thu, 06 Sep
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Match 28 | Sat, 08 Sep
TTR 180/5 (20.0 ov)
BTR 171/5 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 9 runs
TTR VS BTR live score
Match 29 | Sun, 09 Sep
GAW 173/6 (20.0 ov)
JTA 177/2 (18.1 ov)
Jamaica Tallawahs win by 8 wickets
GAW VS JTA live score
Match 30 | Sun, 09 Sep
TTR 154/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 158/4 (14.1 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 1 | Tue, 11 Sep
TTR 122/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 126/8 (19.5 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 2 wickets
TTR VS GAW live score
Playoff 2 | Wed, 12 Sep
JTA 191/5 (20.0 ov)
KIT 193/8 (19.5 ov)
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win by 2 wickets
JTA VS KIT live score
Semi Final | Yesterday
TTR 165/6 (20.0 ov)
KIT 145/8 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 20 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Final | Today, 09:00 PM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us