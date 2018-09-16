Caribbean Premier League 2018: Five players pushing for IPL selections

The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year

There is no doubt that the IPL is the premier T20 league in the world, and every T20 player desires to play in it. Often, other leagues, such as the Australian Big Bash, the Bangladesh Premier League, and the Caribbean Premier League (currently ongoing) serve as platforms for players to showcase their talents and impress IPL scouts.

Even in the most recently concluded IPL, players such as D'arcy Short, Jofra Archer, and others commanded high price-tags due to their stellar showings in the Big Bash.

Similarly, the ongoing CPL, too, has had relatively unknown players crop up and show their skills against the best in the world. In this article, we look at five such players that could attract attention from IPL franchises come next year:

#5 - Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

Phillips is the top scorer in the CPL this season

Despite having represented New Zealand in the shortest format of the game (8 T20 internationals), Glenn Phillips remains relatively unknown to most cricket followers.

However, in the CPL this year, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 457 runs, at a stunning average of 41.54 and a strike rate of 146.94. He is the second highest run-getter in this year's tournament thus far, and with only one match - the final between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors remaining - it seems as if he will retain his spot there.

Phillips is a free-stroking and attacking top-order batsman, and over the course of the tournament, he has provided his side, the Jamaica Tallawahs, with quite a few blistering starts. Further, he also showed himself capable of playing the long innings, with scores of 103 and 80 in the tournament.

