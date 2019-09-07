×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Caribbean Premier League 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details  

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
16   //    07 Sep 2019, 10:27 IST

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be eyeing another victory after their promising start to the campaign
Guyana Amazon Warriors will be eyeing another victory after their promising start to the campaign

After a morale-boosting victory against St Lucia Zouks, Guyana Amazon Warriors will be aiming to make it two wins out of two when they host St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in front of the boisterous Providence faithful in the Caribbean Premier League.

While the hosts churned out a 13-run victory last time out, the Patriots succumbed to a defeat against defending champions Tribago Knight Riders despite demonstrating large promise and a host of positives throughout.

However, recent history doesn't favor the visitors, who have only upstaged the Warriors on two out of eight attempts so far. To add to their misery, St Kitts have never beaten Shoaib Malik and co. in Guyana.

They will have to require more from their middle-order in terms of reliability and acceleration, given how the likes of Shadab Khan and Chris Green fared in the opener.

In contrast, Guyana will rely on their middle-order that consists of Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford - all capable of taking the game away from the opposition single-handedly.

In what is expected to be a cracker of a contest, we bring you all the details ahead of the fixture.

Carlos Brathwaite.
Carlos Brathwaite.



Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 8 September 2019, 5:30 AM IST, 20:00 local time (7 September)

Advertisement

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan and Usama Mir.


Shimron Hetmyer.
Shimron Hetmyer.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on CPL points table, news, results, CPL schedule, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
GAW VS KIT preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders
St Lucia Zouks
TTR VS TBA preview
Match 6 | Mon, 09 Sep, 02:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Tridents
GAW VS BTR preview
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jamaica Tallawahs
KIT VS JTA preview
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Lucia Zouks
JTA VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us