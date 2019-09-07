Caribbean Premier League 2019: Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

Guyana Amazon Warriors will be eyeing another victory after their promising start to the campaign

After a morale-boosting victory against St Lucia Zouks, Guyana Amazon Warriors will be aiming to make it two wins out of two when they host St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in front of the boisterous Providence faithful in the Caribbean Premier League.

While the hosts churned out a 13-run victory last time out, the Patriots succumbed to a defeat against defending champions Tribago Knight Riders despite demonstrating large promise and a host of positives throughout.

However, recent history doesn't favor the visitors, who have only upstaged the Warriors on two out of eight attempts so far. To add to their misery, St Kitts have never beaten Shoaib Malik and co. in Guyana.

They will have to require more from their middle-order in terms of reliability and acceleration, given how the likes of Shadab Khan and Chris Green fared in the opener.

In contrast, Guyana will rely on their middle-order that consists of Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford - all capable of taking the game away from the opposition single-handedly.

In what is expected to be a cracker of a contest, we bring you all the details ahead of the fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date: 8 September 2019, 5:30 AM IST, 20:00 local time (7 September)

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan and Usama Mir.

