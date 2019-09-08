Caribbean Premier League 2019: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks - When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 41 // 08 Sep 2019, 07:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sunil Narine came up with a superb all-round performance for Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 CPL

The in-form Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run when they take on St Lucia Zouks at Queen's Park Oval in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League.

Trinbago's superb start has been largely down to the team effort led by the likes of Tion Webster, James Neesham, Sunil Narine and Keiron Pollard.

On the other hand, their opponent on the day, St Lucia Zouks, lost their first match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Despite restricting Guyana to 155-9, St Lucia's batsmen failed to convert their starts and this resulted in them losing by 13 runs. The team will want the likes of Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran and Thisara Perera to step up in order to pose any kind of challenge for a strong Trinbago side.

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 8 September 2019, 9.30 PM IST, 12.00 PM Local Time

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Advertisement

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads to choose from:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.