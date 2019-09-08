×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Caribbean Premier League 2019: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks - When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
41   //    08 Sep 2019, 07:21 IST

Sunil Narine came up with a superb all-round performance for Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 CPL
Sunil Narine came up with a superb all-round performance for Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 CPL

The in-form Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run when they take on St Lucia Zouks at Queen's Park Oval in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League.

Trinbago's superb start has been largely down to the team effort led by the likes of Tion Webster, James Neesham, Sunil Narine and Keiron Pollard.

On the other hand, their opponent on the day, St Lucia Zouks, lost their first match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Despite restricting Guyana to 155-9, St Lucia's batsmen failed to convert their starts and this resulted in them losing by 13 runs. The team will want the likes of Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran and Thisara Perera to step up in order to pose any kind of challenge for a strong Trinbago side.

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date: 8 September 2019, 9.30 PM IST, 12.00 PM Local Time

How, When and Where to Watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Advertisement

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads to choose from:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.


Tags:
Caribbean Premier League 2019 Trinbago Knight Riders St Lucia Stars Thisara Perera keiron pollard
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Caribbean Premier League
Match 1 | Thu, 05 Sep
TTR 152/7 (20.0 ov)
KIT 141/10 (19.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 11 runs
TTR VS KIT live score
Match 2 | Fri, 06 Sep
GAW 155/9 (20.0 ov)
TBA 142/9 (20.0 ov)
Guyana Amazon Warriors won by 13 runs
GAW VS TBA live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
TTR 191/4 (20.0 ov)
JTA 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders won by 22 runs
TTR VS JTA live score
Match 4
KIT 153/8 (20.0 ov)
GAW 150/2 (18.0 ov)
LIVE
Guyana Amazon Warriors need 4 runs to win from 2.0 overs
KIT VS GAW live score
Match 5 | Today, 09:30 PM
Trinbago Knight Riders
St Lucia Zouks
TTR VS TBA preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Barbados Tridents
GAW VS BTR preview
Match 7 | Wed, 11 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Jamaica Tallawahs
KIT VS JTA preview
Match 8 | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Tridents
KIT VS BTR preview
Match 9 | Fri, 13 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Lucia Zouks
JTA VS TBA preview
Match 10 | Sat, 14 Sep, 06:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Trinbago Knight Riders
JTA VS TTR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 15 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Guyana Amazon Warriors
KIT VS GAW preview
Match 12 | Sun, 15 Sep, 10:30 PM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Barbados Tridents
JTA VS BTR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 16 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Zouks
KIT VS TBA preview
Match 14 | Wed, 18 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders
KIT VS TTR preview
Match 15 | Thu, 19 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors
JTA VS GAW preview
Match 16 | Fri, 20 Sep, 05:30 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
JTA VS KIT preview
Match 17 | Sat, 21 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Barbados Tridents
TBA VS BTR preview
Match 18 | Sun, 22 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Trinbago Knight Riders
TBA VS TTR preview
Match 19 | Mon, 23 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Guyana Amazon Warriors
BTR VS GAW preview
Match 20 | Tue, 24 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Jamaica Tallawahs
BTR VS JTA preview
Match 21 | Wed, 25 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
TBA VS KIT preview
Match 22 | Thu, 26 Sep, 03:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TBA VS GAW preview
Match 23 | Fri, 27 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
Trinbago Knight Riders
BTR VS TTR preview
Match 24 | Sat, 28 Sep, 05:30 AM
St Lucia Zouks
Jamaica Tallawahs
TBA VS JTA preview
Match 25 | Sun, 29 Sep, 05:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
BTR VS KIT preview
Match 26 | Mon, 30 Sep, 03:30 AM
Barbados Tridents
St Lucia Zouks
BTR VS TBA preview
Match 27 | Tue, 01 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors
TTR VS GAW preview
Match 28 | Thu, 03 Oct, 04:30 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
Match 29 | Fri, 04 Oct, 03:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Jamaica Tallawahs
GAW VS JTA preview
Match 30 | Sat, 05 Oct, 05:30 AM
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders
GAW VS TTR preview
Eliminator | Sun, 06 Oct, 08:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 1 | Mon, 07 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 11 Oct, 04:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 13 Oct, 02:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us