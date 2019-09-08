Caribbean Premier League 2019: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks - When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details
The in-form Trinbago Knight Riders will look to continue their winning run when they take on St Lucia Zouks at Queen's Park Oval in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League.
Trinbago's superb start has been largely down to the team effort led by the likes of Tion Webster, James Neesham, Sunil Narine and Keiron Pollard.
On the other hand, their opponent on the day, St Lucia Zouks, lost their first match against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Despite restricting Guyana to 155-9, St Lucia's batsmen failed to convert their starts and this resulted in them losing by 13 runs. The team will want the likes of Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran and Thisara Perera to step up in order to pose any kind of challenge for a strong Trinbago side.
Trinbago Knight Riders Vs St Lucia Zouks: Venue, Date and Start Time
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Date: 8 September 2019, 9.30 PM IST, 12.00 PM Local Time
How, When and Where to Watch?
Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal
Hotstar: Online streaming in India
Sky Sports: UK and Ireland
Ten Sports: Pakistan
Willow TV: United States
Sky Sport: New Zealand
CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago
Digicel: Barbados
Squads to choose from:
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Kieron Pollard (C), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Mohd Hasnain, Khary Pierre, James Neesham, Seekuge Prasanna, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster, Javon Searles, Akeal Hossain and Ali Khan
St Lucia Zouks:
Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher (WK), Thisara Perera, Rakheem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Fawad Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran and Krishmar Santokie.