Chandimal ruled out of Asia Cup, Vihari on what Dravid told him and more - Cricket News Today, 10th September 2018

Dinesh Chandimal and Hanuma Vihari

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka have been dealt a major blow. Batsman Dinesh Chandimal is ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella takes his spot in the squad.

Meanwhile, Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari has shed light on his confidence-instilling conversation with 'A' team coach Rahul Dravid prior to his debut Test innings. England icon Alastair Cook has broken an all-time record during his final Test innings.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Gilchrist backs Indian pacers to shine in Australia

Gilchrist is impressed by the performance of India's seamers in the England series

Iconic wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist has backed the Indian fast bowlers to challenge Australia in the upcoming Test series Down Under. Pointing to their collective performance in the England series, the legendary gloveman believes that they can go toe to toe with their Australian counterparts.

"In England, they've (India's fast bowlers) shown the potential to rip through the batting line-up. And they're all fit, strong and aggressive young men so those are all the virtues you need to take on Australia in Australia", Gilchrist told ESPNCricinfo.

He added, "And from an Australian perspective, we have Starc, backed up by Pat Cummins who is outstanding and Hazlewood is almost McGrath like with his methodical repetitious bowling. So there's three guys there, and there are a couple in the wings as well. As the series goes on, we're going to find out who has the better pace attack and that is going to be the most intriguing part of the series."

