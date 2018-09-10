Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 cricketers who scored a century on debut and their last Test

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
474   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:39 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

It is a dream for every cricketer to represent their country in Test cricket. The first game is special for every cricketer and if he scores a century in the said game, his career starts moving in the right direction.

Similarly, the last Test in a cricketer's life is special and he would like to sign off on a high by scoring runs.

There have been five cricketers have are in the elite list of scoring a century in their debut and their last Test. Here is a look at the said cricketers.

  1. Bill Ponsford:
Bill Ponsford
Bill Ponsford became the first cricketer to score a century on debut and a double century in his last Test

Bill Ponsford played 29 Tests for Australia from 1924 to 1934. In a decade, Ponsford 2122 Test runs at an impressive average of 48.22 with 7 centuries and 6 half centuries.

Out of the 7 centuries, Ponsford scored a century on debut and in his last Test. His century on debut was against England in 1924 when he scored 110 against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

His last Test too was against England and he scored a mammoth 266 before being out hit wicket.

2. Reginald Duff:

Duf
Duff is the first cricketer to score a century on debut and in his last Test

Duff, who played for Australia, scored an impressive century on debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against England in the year 1902. He scored an impressive 104 in the second innings of the said Test.

In an international career of 22 Tests, in 40 innings Duff scored 1317 runs at an average of 35.59 with two centuries.

His second century came in his last Test at Kennington Oval in the year 1905. He thus became the first cricketer to achieve this feat.

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
