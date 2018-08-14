England vs India 2018: Changes India should consider for the 3rd Test

Vinil Ramdev FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 47 // 14 Aug 2018, 00:48 IST

After being outplayed in the second test, the Indian Cricket team has a lot to ponder. The batsmen failed to make an impact yet again. Most of the batsmen struggled in tough English conditions.

The talk now is whether India should stick to the same team, or make any changes to their playing XI.

Here are a few changes India should consider making to their playing XI.

#1 Karun Nair in for Kuldeep Yadav

Karun Nair

India's only other triple centurion, after Virender Sehwag, was on the bench for the first two games. With India's batting struggling, it's time to play an additional batsman, who can play a long innings. Karun will add some solidity to the middle order.

#2 Rishabh Pant in place of Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant

Dinesh Karthik is a good player. But he seems to be lacking in confidence at the moment. Karthik has failed to deliver the goods and is certainly an expendable member of the Indian team right. His direct replacement would be Rishabh Pant.

Pant had played well in his only unofficial test for India A. So it's time to bring in him on. He's only 20 years old, and he might be able to add some spark to the Indian batting line-up. He is also an aggressive batsman, which is just what India might need.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan in place of Murali Vijay

Shikhar Dhawan

India needs an aggressive opener. In both the tests, India was extremely defensive. Pujara, Rahane, Rahul are mostly defensive players. India might need to shore up their batting with an aggressive opener. A good session by Dhawan can take the game away from the opposition. Dhawan should be brought back.

Conclusion

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant can add some spark to the Indian batting line-up, while Nair can add some steal to the India batting. I understand that it is important to pick players and stick with them. But sometimes changes need to be made. A new player can bring in a new mindset. The Indian batsmen shouldn't be scared to attack. A good counterattack can put the English on the backfoot.