“Cheating” – Twitterati split over Jonny Bairstow’s controversial runout dismissal in 2nd Ashes Test

In yet another controversial development in the ongoing second Ashes at Lord’s, Jonny Bairstow was adjudged run out after a quick decision from Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey on Day 5 (Sunday, July 2).

The incident took place in the 52nd over of England’s second innings when Bairstow got beaten off a short delivery from Cameron Green.

The right-handed batter causally left the crease after ducking the delivery for a chat with England captain Ben Stokes, who was at the non-striker’s end. The ball, though, was still in play when Carey produced a direct hit onto the stumps with an underarm throw.

Bairstow, shocked by the dismissal, was nowhere in the frame and walked off in utter disappointment. Watch Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal below:

Generally, the batters check with the keeper and ensure the ball is dead before they leave the crease. Bairstow, though, didn’t bother to turn back and casually walked out of the crease. The rule says the batter can’t leave the crease until the ball is dead.

Fans on Twitter came up with mixed reactions leading to the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate against ‘ruthless Australians. One user tweeted:

"Clear cheating hai."

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Kevin Pietersen🦏 @KP24 Ashes is well & truly ALIVE! Ashes is well & truly ALIVE!

Simon Jenkins @FLC1889 Ball not dead, Bairstow walks out of his crease. Fair dismissal. Unsporting from the Aussies? Absolutely. But it's fucking brain dead from Bairstow. Sums up his & England's series so far. Ball not dead, Bairstow walks out of his crease. Fair dismissal. Unsporting from the Aussies? Absolutely. But it's fucking brain dead from Bairstow. Sums up his & England's series so far.

Paulwhite1980 @Paulwhite19801 @sharpy929 Total difference. Clearly see bairstow isn’t running and didn’t play a shot so can’t run anyway @sharpy929 Total difference. Clearly see bairstow isn’t running and didn’t play a shot so can’t run anyway

Deepesh Kumar @Deepesh38458556

Should call that as Carey's smartness or unfair on bairstow!



#Ashes23 Don't know what should be the conclusion tweet on bairstow run out incident!Should call that as Carey's smartness or unfair on bairstow! Don't know what should be the conclusion tweet on bairstow run out incident! Should call that as Carey's smartness or unfair on bairstow! #Ashes23

keith dsouza @tweetkeith07 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns BAIRSTOW IS RUN-OUT.



WHAT A MOMENT IN ASHES.

BAIRSTOW IS RUN-OUT.WHAT A MOMENT IN ASHES.https://t.co/Dw4EFpt0x3 Thts some really sharp observation through the course of the over from Carey before running Bairstow out . Thts some really sharp observation through the course of the over from Carey before running Bairstow out .👌👌 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Lach @L_A_C_E_S @Bob_Helpful @Zain_gil boy are you mad, should be upset Jonny Bairstow doesn't know the rules of the game @Bob_Helpful @Zain_gil boy are you mad, should be upset Jonny Bairstow doesn't know the rules of the game

What do the rules say?

Law 20.1.2 of ICC's playing conditions for the WTC 2023-25 cycle: The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

Jonny Bairstow fails to deliver for Australia in 2nd Test

Jonny Bairstow was unable to deliver for Australia in the second Test, scoring 16 and 10 respectively in the two innings. The 33-year-old previously scored 78 and 20 in the first Test of the series, which was his comeback Test after almost nine months.

As far as the match is concerned, England were 243/6 at Lunch on Day 5, with Ben Stokes (108* off 147) and Stuart Broad (1* off 10) at the crease. The first session yielded 129 runs, while the Aussies took the wickets of Ben Duckett (83*) and Bairstow.

The onus will be on Stokes and tail-enders to script a comeback for England in the Ashes 2023. The hosts have already lost the first Test in a final-day thriller by two wickets.

