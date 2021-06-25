Why Cheteshwar Pujara is not a liability to the Indian Team

The knives are out for Cheteshwar Pujara after the World Test Championship Final saw his dry run get extended. His meager scores of 8 and 15 hurt the Indian Team's chances against an inspired New Zealand. The Kiwis deservedly held the Test Mace after some riveting and grueling action between two top sides.

Throughout the two-year cycle of the Championship, a three-figure mark eluded him. For a batsman coming one-down in the lineup, Cheteshwar Pujara's numbers do not appear appealing. However, it is unfair to solely blame him for the loss on the grand stage. There's no denying the fact that he must pull up his socks and contribute more to the team's cause. However, he's certainly not a liability to the Indian Cricket Team. Here's why.

Indian Team needs Cheteshwar Pujara to shield against opponent's hostility

Cheteshwar Pujara oozes out an essence of absolute grit and determination. His resistance in the most trying conditions should not be pushed into oblivion.

Indian cricket followers tend to forget players' achievements easily. When the young guns orchestrated India's historic victory at the Gabba, Pujara played a pivotal role too. He stood his ground despite being shaken up by the persistent, hostile Aussie bowling. He calmly observed all the damage that came in the form of deadly blows to his helmet.

Cheteshwar Pujara's never-say-die spirit and his unflinching patience allowed India to win the Test Series Down Under. He is a player who soaks in all the pressure with his unintimidating demeanor. If the opening pair fail to put up a good stand, Pujara is the man the team can look up to. He is a complete team player whose presence is required to counter the opposition's hostility.

Pujara can hold one end to minimise damage in an event of a batting collapse

Cheteshwar Pujara has often been criticized for lacking 'intent'. He has been bashed for consuming a lot of deliveries without keeping the scoreboard ticking. Despite all his shortcomings, he's probably the only player who can be relied upon to spend hours in the middle.

His traditional approach may not cater to the modern game's demands. However, his style tires out the bowlers. This, in turn, paves the way for quick runs at a later stage. His calming presence on the pitch can avert any batting collapse. Even if other batsmen fall in quick succession, Pujara can help limit the destruction.

Pujara has to deliver against England

Notwithstanding Cheteshwar Pujara's importance in the Indian Test setup, he has to up his game. His conventional approach won't come under the scanner if he backs it up with big scores. Hence, the upcoming series against England will prove to be very crucial for his Test career.

His average of 29.41 in Tests played on English soil does not inspire much hope. However, Pujara should be up for the challenge and raring to go. He should deliver to prove his critics wrong. He needs to come to the party and cement his place in the XI.

