Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 103 Tests

Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, August 24. The Saurashtra legend last represented India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The right-handed batter scored 14 & 27 as India lost the contest by 209 runs.

Pujara's Test debut also came against the Aussies - in Bengaluru in October 2010. After being dismissed cheaply in the first innings, he scored a fluent 72 off 89 in the second essay, giving an early glimpse of his talent on the big stage. The debutant's impressive knock came in a comprehensive seven-wicket win for India.

After Rahul Dravid retired in 2012, Pujara made the No. 3 spot in Tests his own, playing a number of memorable knocks. He amassed 521 runs in four Tests as Team India registered their maiden Test series triumph in Australia in 2018-19.

The 37-year-old ended his career with 103 Tests. In the wake of his retirement, we compare his stats with that of former captain Virat Kohli at the same stage.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more runs after 103 Tests?

In 103 Tests, Pujara scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. Of his Test runs, 2,074 came against Australia from 25 matches at an average of 49.38. He also scored 1,778 runs in 27 matches against England at an average of 39.51.

The Saurashtra great scored 867 runs in 12 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 39.40. Further, he scored 882 runs in 17 Tests against South Africa, averaging 30.41 and 743 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 74.30.

After 103 Tests, Kohli had 8,094 runs to his name at an average of 49.35. Of his 8,000-plus runs, 1,991 came in 28 matches against England at an average of 42.36 and 1,682 in 20 Tests against Australia, averaging 48.05.

Kohli had also scored 1,236 runs in 14 matches against South Africa at an average of 56.18 and 1,085 runs in 11 matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 67.81. The former India skipper had also hit 866 runs in 11 matches against New Zealand, averaging 45.57 and 822 runs in 14 Tests against West Indies, averaging 43.26.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virat Kohli - Who has scored more hundreds after 103 Tests?

Pujara ended his Test career with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries. Of his Test tons, five each came against Australia and England. The 37-year-old also hit four centuries against Sri Lanka, two against New Zealand and one apiece against Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies. He struck two double hundreds against Australia and one against England.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 7,195 43.60 206* 19 35 Virat Kohli 8,094 49.35 254* 27 28

(Pujara vs Kohli - comparison of Test stats after 103 matches)

After 103 Tests, Kohli had 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries to his name, with a best of 254*, which came against South Africa in Pune in October 2019. Of his 27 Test tons, seven came against Australia and five each against England and Sri Lanka. Kohli also scored three tons each against New Zealand and South Africa and two each against Bangladesh and West Indies.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 103 Tests?

Of Pujara's 103 matches, 41 came in SENA nations in which he notched up 2,558 runs at an average of 32.79. The right-handed batter scored five tons and 14 fifties in SENA nations, with a best of 193, which came in the 2019 Sydney Test.

Pujara averaged 47.28 from 11 Tests in Australia. Of his five hundreds in SENA nations, three came in Australia, one in England (132* in Southampton, August 2018) and one in South Africa (153 in Johannesburg, December 2013).

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 41 2,558 32.79 193 5 14 Virat Kohli 40 3,356 43.58 169 11 13

(Pujara vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 103 Tests)

Of his first 103 Tests, Kohli played 40 in SENA nations. In 78 innings, he scored 3,356 runs at an average of 43.58. The 36-year-old struck 11 hundreds and 13 half-centuries, with a best of 169, which came in Melbourne in December 2014.

Of Kohli's 11 tons in SENA nations after 103 Tests, as many as six came in Australia from 13 matches. He also notched up two tons each in England (16 Tests) and South Africa (seven Tests) and one in New Zealand (four Tests).

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in winning causes after 103 Tests?

Pujara was part of 58 Test matches that India won. In 96 innings, he contributed 4,408 at an average of 50.66. The 37-year-old struck 13 hundreds and 23 fifties in wins for India. Two of his hundreds came in losses and four in draws.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Cheteshwar Pujara 58 4,408 50.66 206* 13 23 Virat Kohli 54 4,307 53.83 254* 13 15

(Pujara vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in wins after 103 Tests)

After 103 matches, Kohli had been part of 54 Tests that India won. In 88 innings, he scored 4,307 runs at an impressive average of 53.83. The star batter had 13 hundreds and 15 half-centuries in winning causes. Seven of his centuries came in defeats and as many in draws.

