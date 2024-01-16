Combined MI Cape Town and SunRisers Eastern Cape playing 11 for SA20 2024 ft. Aiden Markram and Sam Curran

MI Cape Town (MICT) will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, January 16, in a SA20 match.

MI Cape Town bounced back with a victory over Joburg Super Kings in their previous game, recovering from an 11-run loss to Durban's Super Giants. Rassie van der Dussen showcased his brilliance with a remarkable century, scoring 104 off 50 balls. He was complemented by a significant contribution from Ryan Rickelton, who played a superb 98-run knock. The bowling duo of George Linde and Oliver Stone played pivotal roles, securing two wickets each.

In contrast, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are coming off a 35-run defeat against Super Giants. The Giants set a challenging target of 225 runs, with Daniel Worrall claiming two wickets for Sunrisers. Apart from half-centuries from Tom Abell (65) and Tristan Stubbs (55), only Aiden Markram managed a decent total of 29, as the rest of the batting lineup struggled, resulting in a total of 190/9.

Now, let us take a look at the combined playing 11 for SA20 2024, featuring players from both MI Cape Town and SunRisers Eastern Cape:

Top Order: Jordan Hermann, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis

Rassie van der Dussen is one of the brightest stars in South African cricket and he has already scored a rollicking ton in the competition. He will be expected to give his side another fine start and set the perfect platform for Dewald Brewis, who can walk in and set the stage on fire.

Jordan Hermann is another bright young prospect in South Africa - he comes into SA20 after an impressive domestic season. In the CSA 4-Day series, he has accumulated 435 runs with an impressive average of 54.37.

Middle Order - Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs and Liam Livingstone

Aiden Markram, the captain of both the South Africa national T20I side and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will also lead the combined playing XI. He was the player of the tournament in SA20 2023 and showed brilliant form during the second Test against India on a demanding surface in Cape Town.

Tristan Stubbs showed his form in the last match against Durban Super Giants with a brilliant 55 off 26 deliveries. He will once again be the main batter for his side in this match.

Liam Livingstone is one of the most dangerous T20 middle-order batters. He will be the power player for MI Cape Town in this match.

All-rounders - Sam Curran and Marco Jansen

Sam Curran did not have a good World Cup and his stocks have dipped in recent times. He will need to have a good season in SA20 ahead of the IPL season and will be a key performer for his side. He can be promoted up the order if the conditions permit and he will be key with the new ball as well.

Marco Jansen has quickly become one of the most consistent all-rounders in South Africa. His most remarkable T20 batting performance to date came in the SA20, where he scored a scintillating 66 against MI Cape Town, taking on Rashid Khan in the process. He will add teeth to the lower order and his ability to pick up wickets with the new ball will come in handy.

Bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Simon Harmer

Kagiso Rabada was on fire in the Test series against India and will lead the bowling attack for MI Cape Town in SA20. In the World Cup, he often bowled as a first-change bowler and this could be the role he continues in this match.

Beuran Hendricks made a good comeback in the T20I series against India and he has plenty of experience in these conditions to make the new ball count. He has variation as well and can be a good death-overs bowler.

Simon Harmer is a wily off-spinner and on a pitch that can also offer slight assistance to the spinners, Harmer can come into his own even in SA20. He is also handy with the bat.

