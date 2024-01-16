MICT vs SUNE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 16, 2024

On Tuesday, January 16, MI Cape Town (MICT) will be up against Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) in the eighth match of the SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town secured their first victory over Joburg Super Kings in the previous game, bouncing back from an unfortunate 11-run loss to Durban's Super Giants. Rassie van der Dussen stood out with a brilliant century, scoring 104 off 50 balls, while Ryan Rickelton contributed significantly with a superb 98-run knock. George Linde and Oliver Stone played crucial roles, picking up two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are coming off a 35-run defeat against Super Giants. The Giants set a challenging target of 225 runs, with Daniel Worrall taking two wickets for Sunrisers. Apart from half-centuries from Tom Abell (65) and Tristan Stubbs (55), only Aiden Markram could get to a decent total of 29 as the rest of the batting lineup struggled, resulting in a total of 190/9.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MICT vs SUNE Dream11 match.

#3 Liam Livingstone (MICT) - 8.5 credits

Liam Livingstone with Delano Potgieter (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Liam Livingstone has been looking in good shape recently. He started his SA20 campaign with an all-round performance in the opening game, scoring 25 runs as well as picking one wicket. He continued to display his good form in the following match, securing another wicket and scoring 15 runs.

With his versatility in the field, Liam would be a valuable addition as the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs SUNE Dream11 team.

#2 Rassie van der-Dussen (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Rassie van der Dussen scored a century against Joburg Super Kings (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Despite a modest start to the tournament with 24 runs at a strike rate of 120 in the first game, Rassie van der Dussen bounced back spectacularly in the previous match. He showcased an exceptional performance, scoring a remarkable century off just 50 balls, featuring nine fours and six sixes.

With such a brilliant display, Rassie will be eager to replicate his outstanding form in the upcoming MICT vs SUNE Dream11 match.

#1 Ryan Rickleton (MICT) - 7.0 credits

Ryan Rickleton in action (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Ryan Rickleton is another emerging batting sensation of MI Cape Town. He started his SA20 2024 campaign with an 87-run knock in the opening fixture. He continued to perform similarly in the previous game, having missed his maiden century by a couple of runs. Striking at 200, he hammered six fours and eight sixes.

Considering his recent form, Ryan will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs SUNE Dream11 team.

