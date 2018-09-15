Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Combined World Test XI of 2018

Hariprashad RK
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Sep 2018

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
Virat Kohli and Joe Root, two modern day greats of the game

The 2018 Test season has been a roller-coaster ride with 7 out of 11 Test series going in the home team's favour. From India's overseas campaign to the arrival of new entrants (Afghanistan and Ireland) in the longest format, it has been an eventful year till now.

We had a thunderous start to the year with India registering their first Test victory in South Africa after 7 years. After that, the Test cricket fraternity was stunned by "Sand-paper gate incident" which incidentally lead to the downfall of Australia's Steven Smith and David Warner.

With the end of India's tour of England, the Test cricket fans witnessed a mouth-watering series even though the scoreline (Eng 4-1 Ind) doesn't do justice to its competitive nature.

As we are just 3 months away from the start of a new calendar year, let's have a look at world's best Test XI of 2018:

#1: Aiden Markram, South Africa

South Africa v Australia - 4th Test: Day 1
Aiden Markram, former U-19 captain, South Africa

The classy right-handed batsman has been in imperious form, helping South Africa clinch their first-ever series victory in their backyard against the Aussies. His knock of 152 off 216 balls at Johannesburg (4th Test) completely deflated the Aussies and lead to their downfall by 492 runs.

In 2018, Markram has notched up 660 runs with 2 hundreds and 2 half-centuries in 9 matches despite his struggle against Sri Lanka in the Island nation.

#2: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Day Three
Dimuth Karunaratne was the vital difference between Sri Lanka and South Africa

In 2018, Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 391 runs at a staggering average of 65.16 with a solitary hundred and 3 fifties.

The stylish left-hander proved his worth by bringing out a Man of the Series performance at home against South Africa. In the first Test, Dimuth carried his bat throughout the innings to score a scintillating century (158* off 222 balls).

In just 4 innings, Dimuth racked up 356 runs at a mind-boggling average of 118.67, helping Sri Lanka to whitewash South Africa and win the series 2-0.

#3: Joe Root, England

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Joe Root was an apt replacement for captaincy

The England captain broke the jinx (failing to convert 50s into 100s) and scored his 1st century of the year in the 5th Test against India at London (The Oval). Root's flamboyant innings of 125 runs off 190 balls created an apt platform for Cook's farewell hundred.

Despite his inconsistent form, Root scored 719 runs at a healthy average of 42.29 in 10 matches with 6 fifties and a hundred.

Having gained confidence with that century, he will look upon to continue with the same intensity in the tour to Sri Lanka.

