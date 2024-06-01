Comparing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's records in T20 World Cups

Star batter Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma could hold the key to Team India's fortunes in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 1-29. After all, Rohit and Kohli are the two most experienced batters for the Men in Blue in T20Is.

While the Indian captain has played 151 T20I matches, he has 3,974 runs to his name at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 139.97, with five hundreds and 29 fifties. On the other hand, Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20Is. In 117 matches, he has smashed 4,037 runs at an excellent average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 138.15, with one hundred and 37 fifties.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, Rohit holds the record for having played most matches (39) in the ICC event, while Kohli has featured in 27 matches.

Trending

Rohit Sharma's stats in the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma has featured in all the Men’s T20 World Cups held so far. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

In 39 matches in the T20 World Cup, Rohit has scored 963 runs at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88, with nine half-centuries. He has registered a best score of 79* in the tournament.

As a youngster, Rohit contributed 88 runs in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa in 2007. He was undefeated in the three innings that he played, which included 50* against South Africa and 30* off 16 in the final against Pakistan.

In the 2009 edition held in England, he contributed 131 runs in five matches at an average of 32.75, with a best of 52* against Ireland. Rohit contributed 84 runs in three matches in the 2010 T20 World Cup played in the West Indies. The right-handed batter hammered 79 off 46 balls against Australia in Bridgetown, a fighting knock that came in a losing cause.

Expand Tweet

When the T20 World Cup moved to Sri Lanka in 2012, Rohit scored 82 runs in five matches at an average of 41. His best of 55* came off 33 balls versus England in Colombo. In the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh, the current Indian captain contributed 200 runs in six matches at an average of 40. His best of 62* came off 55 balls against West Indies in Mirpur.

The 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup was played at home, but Rohit was a disappointment. In five matches, he scored 88 runs at an average of 17.60, with a best of 43. In the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE, the opener contributed 174 runs in five matches. However, he was dismissed for 0 and 14 in the key clashes against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Rohit captained India in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he struggled with the bat, scoring only 116 runs in six matches at an average of under 20. His best of 53 came against Netherlands, while he was out for 27 in the semifinal against England in Adelaide.

Virat Kohli's stats in the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli has a sensational record in the T20 World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Kohli has played 27 matches in the T20 World Cup and has smashed 1,141 runs at an exceptional average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 half-centuries, which includes a best of 89*.

Kohli excelled with 185 runs in five matches at an average of 46.25 in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka. His best of 78* came against Pakistan in Colombo. Kohli was outstanding in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as India finished runners-up. He hit 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33. The batter scored 72* off 44 against South Africa in the semis and 77 off 58 in the final against Sri Lanka.

Expand Tweet

Kohli was the star performer in the 2016 World Cup as well that was held at home. He amassed 273 runs in five matches at an average of 136.50. The right-hander scored 82* off 51 in the Super 10 clash against Australia in Mohali and 89* off 47 in the semifinal against West Indies, which India lost by seven wickets.

The 35-year-old led India in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE. He scored 57 off 49 against Pakistan in a losing cause and was dismissed for 9 against New Zealand in another defeat. India won the next three games, but crashed out of the tournament.

Kohli was back to his best during the 2022 T20 World Cup that was played in Australia. He finished as the tournament's leading run-getter, with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66. He smashed a sensational 82* off 53 balls against Pakistan in Melbourne as India registered a famous win. He struck three more fifties, including in the semis against England, which India lost by 10 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback