Comparison with Donald Trump is a compliment for Virat Kohli, feels Yuvraj Singh

Flamboyant left-hander weighs in on Australian daily's contentious comparison.

by Ram Kumar News 23 Mar 2017, 21:15 IST

Yuvraj has urged Kohli to look on the positive side of the Trump comparison

What’s the story?

Flamboyant left-hander Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on the Australian media’s contentious comparison between Virat Kohli and Donald Trump. Alluding to the American President’s powerful personality, the 35-year old termed the entire incident as a compliment for the Indian skipper. Lauding the intense battle between the two teams, he also expected the final Test in Dharamsala to be a riveting clash.

“It's a big compliment for Virat if (the) Aussie media is comparing him with Trump. It means he is the best. The series between India and Australia has been really good. Dharamsala should be a good series decider and even if the series is tied, we are in for a great Test,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by India Today.

The background

A couple of days back, The Daily Telegraph compared Kohli‘s fiery demeanour in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Trump’s self-centered nature. Alleging that the Indian captain has been a ‘law unto himself’, the Sydney-based media company equated his handling of the press to the American President’s propensity of making grandiose statements.

The heart of the matter

During the third Test in Ranchi, Kohli sprained his shoulder on opening day. The injury set in play a slew of heated incidents between both camps. With Glenn Maxwell joining in on the act, a distorted image of Steven Smith slandered quite a few reputations.

At the end of the match, Kohli claimed that some Australian players disrespected India’s physiotherapist Patrick Farhart. Even though Smith immediately quashed those allegations, the entire episode exacerbated an already acrimonious series.

Even as former Baggy Greens skipper Michael Clarke lashed out at those reporters for pouring fuel into the fire, Yuvraj chose to look at the positive side of the Kohli-Trump comparison. Cheteshwar Pujara also came down hard on the incident and asserted that it was ‘sad’ to hear such comments from the Australian media.

What’s next?

The series decider is scheduled to take place in Dharamsala from Saturday. With everything on the line, both India and Australia will be eager to come up trumps. As for Yuvraj, the 2017 IPL will be his next assignment.

Author’s take

Despite holding the most powerful position in the world, Trump has managed to polarise opinions all over. Under fire for his outspoken remarks, the 70-year old’s tryst with the media has already been an eventful one. Although Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve, the comparison with Trump is completely uncalled for. In this regard, Yuvraj’s opinion is interesting. Compliment or not, the episode has indeed sparked outrage from the Indian camp.