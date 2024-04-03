County Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 124th edition of the County Championship is scheduled to start on Friday, April 5. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, September 29. A total of 16 teams divided into two divisions will participate in the competition. A total of nine matches are scheduled to be played on the first day of the tournament.

The eight teams in division one are: Durham, Hampshire, Kent Somerset, Lancashire, Surrey, Nottinghamshire, Essex, Warwickshire, and Worcestershire.

The teams that are a part of division two are: Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Middlesex, Northamptonshire, Sussex, and Yorkshire.

A total of 126 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament this season. Durham and Worcestershire have been promoted to division one from two after the 2023 season. Middlesex and Northamptonshire have been relegated to division two from one. A total of 25 venues have been selected to host the 126 matches that are scheduled for this season.

Surrey are the defending champions. They finished in first place in Division One with eight wins in 14 matches last season. They lost just two matches, while four matches ended in a draw. It was Surrey’s 22nd County Championship title. They had won the 2022 edition of the tournament as well.

County Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Division One

Friday, April 5 - Monday, April 8

Match 1 - Durham vs Hampshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Kent vs Somerset, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:30 PM

Match 3 - Lancashire vs Surrey, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 03:30 PM

Match 4 - Nottinghamshire vs Essex, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 5 - Warwickshire vs Worcestershire, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 12 - Monday, April 15

Match 6 - Essex vs Kent, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Hampshire vs Lancashire, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 8 - Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 9 - Surrey vs Somerset, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Match 10 - Warwickshire vs Durham, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 19 - Monday, April 22

Match 11 - Essex vs Lancashire, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:30 PM

Match 12 - Hampshire vs Warwickshire, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 13 - Kent vs Surrey, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:30 PM

Match 14 - Somerset vs Nottinghamshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:30 PM

Match 15 - Worcestershire vs Durham, Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 26 - Monday, April 29

Match 16 - Durham vs Essex, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:30 PM

Match 17 - Surrey vs Hampshire, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Match 18 - Warwickshire vs Nottinghamshire, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Match 19 - Worcestershire vs Somerset, Chester Road North Ground, Kidderminster, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 3 - Monday, May 6

Match 20 - Lancashire vs Kent, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 03:30 PM

Match 21 - Somerset vs Essex, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 10 - Monday, May 13

Match 22 - Hampshire vs Durham, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 23 - Kent vs Worcestershire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:30 PM

Match 24 - Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 25 - Surrey vs Warwickshire, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 17- Monday, May 20

Match 26 - Essex vs Warwickshire, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:30 PM

Match 27 - Lancashire vs Durham, Stanley Park, Blackpool, 03:30 PM

Match 28 - Nottinghamshire vs Hampshire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 29 - Somerset vs Kent, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:30 PM

Match 30 - Surrey vs Worcestershire, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 24 - Monday, May 27

Match 31 - Durham vs Somerset, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:30 PM

Match 32 - Hampshire vs Surrey, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 33 - Kent vs Essex, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:30 PM

Match 34 - Lancashire vs Warwickshire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 03:30 PM

Match 35 - Worcestershire vs Nottinghamshire, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03:30 PM

Sunday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 26

Match 36 - Essex vs Durham, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:30 PM

Match 37 - Kent vs Lancashire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:30 PM

Match 38 - Nottinghamshire vs Somerset, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 39 - Warwickshire vs Hampshire, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Match 40 - Worcestershire vs Surrey, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03:30 PM

Sunday, June 30 - Wednesday, July 3

Match 41 - Durham vs Worcestershire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:30 PM

Match 42 - Hampshire vs Kent, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 43 - Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport, 03:30 PM

Match 44 - Somerset vs Warwickshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:30 PM

Match 45 - Surrey vs Essex, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Thursday, August 22 - Sunday, August 25

Match 46 - Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:30 PM

Match 47 - Hampshire vs Essex, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:30 PM

Match 48 - Surrey vs Lancashire, Kennington Oval, London, 03:30 PM

Match 49 - Warwickshire vs Somerset, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Match 50 - Worcestershire vs Kent, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03:30 PM

Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1

Match 51 - Essex vs Worcestershire, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:30 PM

Match 52 - Lancashire vs Hampshire, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 03:30 PM

Match 53 - Nottinghamshire vs Surrey, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:30 PM

Match 54 - Somerset vs Durham, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:30 PM

Match 55 - Warwickshire vs Kent, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:30 PM

Monday, September 9 - Thursday, September 12

Match 56 - Durham vs Lancashire, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:00 PM

Match 57 - Essex vs Nottinghamshire, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:00 PM

Match 58 - Kent vs Hampshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:00 PM

Match 59 - Somerset vs Surrey, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:00 PM

Match 60 - Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03:00 PM

Tuesday, September 17 - Friday, September 20

Match 61 - Hampshire vs Worcestershire, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 03:00 PM

Match 62 - Kent vs Nottinghamshire, St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, 03:00 PM

Match 63 - Lancashire vs Somerset, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 03:00 PM

Match 64 - Surrey vs Durham, Kennington Oval, London, 03:00 PM

Match 65 - Warwickshire vs Essex, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 03:00 PM

Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29

Match 66 - Durham vs Kent, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 03:00 PM

Match 67 - Essex vs Surrey, County Ground, Chelmsford, 03:00 PM

Match 68 - Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 03:00 PM

Match 69 - Somerset vs Hampshire, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 03:00 PM

Match 70 - Worcestershire vs Lancashire, County Ground, New Road, Worcester, 03:00 PM

Division Two

Friday, April 5 - Monday, April 8

Match 1 - Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

Match 2 - Middlesex vs Glamorgan, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM

Match 3 - Sussex vs Northamptonshire, County Ground, Hove, 03:30 PM

Match 4 - Yorkshire vs Leicestershire, Headingley, Leeds, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 12 - Monday, April 15

Match 5 - Glamorgan vs Derbyshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:30 PM

Match 6 - Gloucestershire vs Yorkshire, County Ground, Bristol, 03:30 PM

Match 7 - Leicestershire vs Sussex, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:30 PM

Match 8 - Northamptonshire vs Middlesex, County Ground, Northampton, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 19 - Monday, April 22

Match 9 - Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

Match 10 - Middlesex vs Yorkshire, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM

Match 11 - Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Northampton, 03:30 PM

Match 12 - Sussex vs Gloucestershire, County Ground, Hove, 03:30 PM

Friday, April 26 - Monday, April 29

Match 13 - Gloucestershire vs Middlesex, County Ground, Bristol, 03:30 PM

Match 14 - Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:30 PM

Match 15 - Yorkshire vs Derbyshire, Headingley, Leeds, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 3 - Monday, May 6

Match 16 - Derbyshire vs Sussex, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

Match 17 - Middlesex vs Leicestershire, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM

Match 18 - Yorkshire vs Glamorgan, Headingley, Leeds, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 10 - Monday, May 13

Match 19 - Glamorgan vs Sussex, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:30 PM

Match 20 - Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire, County Ground, Northampton, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 17- Monday, May 20

Match 21 - Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

Match 22 - Glamorgan vs Middlesex, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:30 PM

Match 23 - Leicestershire vs Gloucestershire, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:30 PM

Match 24 - Sussex vs Yorkshire, County Ground, Hove, 03:30 PM

Friday, May 24 - Monday, May 27

Match 25 - Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire, County Ground, Bristol, 03:30 PM

Match 26 - Leicestershire vs Glamorgan, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:30 PM

Match 27 - Middlesex vs Sussex, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM

Match 28 - Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire, County Ground, Northampton, 03:30 PM

Sunday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 26

Match 29 - Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:30 PM

Match 30 - Middlesex vs Derbyshire, Lord's, London, 03:30 PM

Match 31 - Sussex vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Hove, 03:30 PM

Match 32 - Yorkshire vs Gloucestershire, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, 03:30 PM

Sunday, June 30 - Wednesday, July 3

Match 33 - Derbyshire vs Yorkshire, Queen's Park, Chesterfield, 03:30 PM

Match 34 - Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, College Ground, Cheltenham, 03:30 PM

Match 35 - Leicestershire vs Middlesex, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:30 PM

Match 36 - Northamptonshire vs Sussex, County Ground, Northampton, 03:30 PM

Thursday, August 22 - Sunday, August 25

Match 37 - Derbyshire vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Derby, 03:30 PM

Match 38 - Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Bristol, 03:30 PM

Match 39 - Middlesex vs Northamptonshire, Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood, 03:30 PM

Match 40 - Yorkshire vs Sussex, North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, 03:30 PM

Thursday, August 29 - Sunday, September 1

Match 41 - Glamorgan vs Leicestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:30 PM

Match 42 - Gloucestershire vs Northamptonshire, County Ground, Bristol, 03:30 PM

Match 43 - Sussex vs Derbyshire, County Ground, Hove, 03:30 PM

Match 44 - Yorkshire vs Middlesex, Headingley, Leeds, 03:30 PM

Monday, September 9 - Thursday, September 12

Match 45 - Leicestershire vs Yorkshire, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:00 PM

Match 46 - Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Lord's, London, 03:00 PM

Match 47 - Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire, County Ground, Northampton, 03:00 PM

Match 48 - Sussex vs Glamorgan, County Ground, Hove, 03:00 PM

Tuesday, September 17 - Friday, September 20

Match 49 - Derbyshire vs Middlesex, County Ground, Derby, 03:00 PM

Match 50 - Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:00 PM

Match 51 - Gloucestershire vs Sussex, County Ground, Bristol, 03:00 PM

Match 52 - Northamptonshire vs Leicestershire, County Ground, Northampton, 03:00 PM

Thursday, September 26 - Sunday, September 29

Match 53 - Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 03:00 PM

Match 54 - Leicestershire vs Derbyshire, Grace Road, Leicester, 03:00 PM

Match 55 - Sussex vs Middlesex, County Ground, Hove, 03:00 PM

Match 56 - Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire, Headingley, Leeds, 03:00 PM

County Championship 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming or telecast of the matches of County Championship 2024 will not be available for fans in India.

County Championship 2024: Full Squads

Derbyshire

David Lloyd (c), Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Samit Patel, Aneurin Donald (wk), Brooke Guest (wk), Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell

Gloucestershire

Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, Graeme van Buuren (c), Jack Taylor, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Ed Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (wk), James Bracey (wk), Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar

Middlesex

Joshua De Caires, Leus du Plooy, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Stephen Eskinazi (wk), Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Toby Roland-Jones (c), Tom Helm

Glamorgan

Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast (c), Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton (wk), Chris Cooke (wk), Henry Hurle (wk), William Smale (wk), Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Sussex

Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson (c & wk), Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Tymal Mills

Yorkshire

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Shan Masood (c), William Luxton, George Hill, Jaffer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Finlay Bean (wk), Harry Duke (wk), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards

Leicestershire

Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox (wk), Harry Swindells (wk), Lewis Hill (c & wk), Louis Kimber (wk), Peter Handscomb (wk), Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie

Durham

Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham (wk), Ollie Robinson (wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Scott Boland

Hampshire

Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown (wk), Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland (wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq

Kent

Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Grant Stewart, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Sam Billings (wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett

Somerset

Andrew Umeed, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Josh Davey, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (wk), Alfie Ogborne, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Lancashire

Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings (c), Luke Wells, Mitchell Stanley, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, George Lavelle (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt (wk), Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Surrey

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (c), Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Yousef Majid

Essex

Charlie Allison (c), Dean Elgar, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Ben Allison, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Warwickshire

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (c & wk), Chris Benjamin (wk), Michael Burgess (wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson

Worcestershire

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rob Jones, Ben Gibbon, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Joe Leach, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Rehaan Edavalath, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick (wk), Henry Cullen (wk), Adam Finch, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh

Nottinghamshire

Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Haseeb Hameed (c), Jack Haynes, Tom Loten, Will Young, Lyndon James, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett (wk), Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fateh Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Matthew Montgomery, Olly Stone, Sam King, Toby Pettman

Northamptonshire

Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, David Willey, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus (wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!