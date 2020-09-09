CPL 2020: Final, TKR vs SLZ, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI, and Prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the St Lucia Zouks in the final of CPL 2020 on Thursday, 10th September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, who won all their matches in the group stage, eased past the Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final, thanks to a coordinated bowling effort and some sensible batting.

The Zouks, who finished third in the group stage, absolutely steamrolled the Guyana Amazon Warriors, bowling them out for just 55 runs and chased the target down within five overs.

The Knight Riders did the number on the Zouks in the group stage and won both the encounters against them, by six wickets and 23 runs respectively.

The stage is set for a mouth-watering finale between these two very different yet strong sides.

CPL 2020 TKR vs SLZ: Match Details

Date: 10th September(Thursday).

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders eased past the Tallawahs to get to the CPL final

The Trinbago Knight Riders bowled well to restrict the powerful Jamaica Tallawahs' batting line-up to a mere 107 in 20 overs in the CPL semi-final. Their playing XI was packed with spinners, and all four of them did a great job.

Young Akeal Hosein, who won the Man-of-the-Match award, bowled a terrific spell in which he picked up three wickets, giving away just fourteen runs. The other spinners- Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre and Sunil Narine- are likely to hold on to their places in the side as well.

The two pacers, Ali Khan and DJ Bravo, didn't have much to do in the last match but might have more of a role to play in this one. The batting line-up is likely to be the same for the Knight Riders, with Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster coming good for them.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (WK), Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and M Ali Khan.

St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks ran riot with both bat and ball in their CPL semi-final match

The St Lucia Zouks did an outstanding job with both bat and ball in the semi-final and deserved to get through to the CPL final. Their spin bowling attack looks unplayable, with the likes of Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan and Mark Deyal all getting their names in the wickets column.

Scott Kuggeleign moved to the top of the wicket-takers standings, level with Mujeeb, and has the opportunity to become the highest wicket-taker of the tournament if he puts in a good performance in the final.

Their batting line-up looks settled as well, with Cornwall and Mark Deyal forming a good opening combination. The two wasted no time in chasing down the 56-run target and smashed the Tallawahs' bowlers around the park in the powerplay to finish the match in just 4.3 overs.

After such a dominant performance, the Zouks should go into the final with the same playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(WK), Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, and Zahir Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders were the favourites to lift the title before the tournament started and have lived up to that reputation with their 11-match winning streak. While they should be the favourites to win this match, the Zouks' scintillating display in the semi-final and Darren Sammy's shrewd captaincy might help them cause an upset and beat the Knight Riders.

Prediction: St Lucia Zouks to win the CPL final and the tournament.