CPL 2020: Match 1, TKR vs GAW, Match Preview, Probable Playing XI and Prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 1st match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Tuesday, 18th August, at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The CPL is the first major T20 tournament to take place since the five-month cricketing hiatus enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plenty of big names will take part in the tournament. Some of these players will also take part in the Indian Premier League, and the CPL games will give them much-needed match practice ahead of the IPL.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GWA) finished as runners-up last season while the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) finished in third place, losing to eventual champions Barbados Tridents in Qualifier 2 of CPL 2019.

Match Details

Date: 18th August(Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM(IST), 2:00 PM(GMT) and 10:00 AM(Local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine will be the key player for the Knight Riders

Sunil Narine and Lendl Simmons should open the batting for the Knight Riders with Colin Munro set to bat at number three. Tim Seifert is expected to be the man behind the stumps while Tion Webster could get in a look-in at no.5.

Kieron Pollard, the captain of the CPL side, and DJ Bravo will have to make meaningful contributions with both bat and ball. Fawad Ahmed and Khary Pierre should be the two spinners along with Sunil Narine, while Ali Khan and young Jayden Seales will be their two main pacers.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(WK), Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard(C), DJ Bravo, Khary Pierre Fawad Ahmed, M Ali Khan, and Jayden Seales.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green will lead the Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.

Brandon King and Chanderpaul Hemraj will look to continue their successful opening combination from last season. Shimron Hetmyer will be an explosive option at No. 3, and he'll look to carry on the momentum created by the openers. Ross Taylor should be the sheet anchor for the side, similar to the role Shoaib Malik previously played.

The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran is expected to keep wickets and slot in at No. 5. He can also move up the order if the side needs some quick runs. Sherfane Rutherford will bat at No.6, followed by Keemo Paul at No.7. Paul will also be one of the lead pacers for the side.

Skipper Chris Green and Imran Tahir are expected to be the CPL side's main spin bowlers while Romario Shepherd and young Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq will be the side's main pacers. Sherfane Rutherford can bowl some medium pace as well.

Predicted Playing XI:

Brandon King, C Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(C), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Imran Tahir.

Match Prediction

It's been a while since we've had top-level T20 cricket, so predicting the winner isn't going to be easy. However, based on pure squad strength as well as the home advantage, the Knight Riders have an edge over the Warriors in this CPL match.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the first match of CPL 2020