CPL 2020: Match 23, TKR vs SKN, match preview, probable playing XI and prediction

The Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the twenty-third match of CPL 2020 on Wednesday, 2nd September, at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders come off a win over the Jamaica Tallawahs and are at the top of the points table.

The Patriots, meanwhile, come off a loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors and are at the bottom of the points table.

This is the first meeting between the two sides this season.

CPL 2020 TKR vs SKN: Match Details

Date: 2nd September, Wednesday.

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 2:00 PM (GMT), 10:00 AM (Local).

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Advertisement

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders bowled well to restrict the Tallawahs in their previous CPL match

The Trinbago Knight Riders were given a huge boost before their previous CPL game as Sunil Narine and DJ Bravo returned to the side. Narine got them off to a flyer after they were put in to bat, but the Tallawahs' bowlers kept things tight for a while. Colin Munro, however, dug in and joined forces with Kieron Pollard to plunder the opposition for runs and take the team to a formidable total of 184 in 20 overs.

Despite some expensive bowling from the pacers, the spinners kept things tight at the start, and it was always going to prove too much for the Tallawahs to chase down. Narine was the pick of the bowlers while Fawad Ahmed did a good job as well.

They can be expected to go into this match with the same XI.

Predicted Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (WK), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), DJ Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and M Ali Khan/ Jayden Seales.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The Patriots will need their top order to come good if they want to win this CPL match

Despite a good batting effort, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost their previous match as they were unable to contain Nicholas Pooran, whose 45-ball hundred took the game away from them. Chris Lynn was dropped for this game, with Kieran Powell opening the batting. However, the openers didn't have much of an impact. It was Joshua Da Silva, batting at No.3, who played a good knock, and he was supported well by Denesh Ramdin.

The Patriots were very expensive with the ball, and the spinners, who were supposed to control the game, let them down. Jon-Russ Jaggesar had a decent game and so did Imran Khan, but Ish Sodhi was taken to the cleaners by Pooran. The pacers weren't that great as well. Skipper Rayad Emrit was the only economical bowler for the side in the match.

Chris Lynn could take his place back at the top of the innings while Sheldon Cottrell could replace Ish Sodhi in the team.

Predicted Playing XI:

Chris Lynn/ Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Rayad Emrit (C), Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi/ Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, and Imran Khan.

CPL Match Prediction

The Knight Riders have one of the most well-rounded sides in the CPL and are much stronger than the Patriots. They should make it eight wins from eight games in this match.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win the CPL match.