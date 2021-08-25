CPL 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to commence on August 26 at St Kitts. The competition will be staged at a single venue owing to COVID-19 concerns. The organizers have decided to host the upcoming CPL edition at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

A total of six teams will compete in the event — Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Royals, St Lucia Kings, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders.

Barbados and St Lucia have rebranded their names as Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings owners have respectively taken over the club ahead of CPL 2021.

Speaking of the qualification stage, the top four teams after the league phase will make it to the playoffs. The team that finishes first will play against the team finishing fourth, while the second will play against the third in the semis.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet each other in the summit clash of the event on September 15.

CPL 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, 26 August

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 7:30 PM

Friday, 27 August

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 4:30 AM

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings, 7:30 PM

Saturday, 28 August

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, 4:30 AM

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 7:30 PM

Sunday, 29 August

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals, 12:00 AM

St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 7:30 PM

Monday, 30 August

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 12:00 AM

Tuesday, 31 August

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, 1 September

Barbados Royals vs Jamacia Tallawahs, 4:30 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 7:30 PM

Thursday, 2 September

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 4:30 AM

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 7:30 PM

Friday, 3 September

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals, 4:30 AM

Saturday, 4 September

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 7:30 PM

Sunday, 5 September

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, 12:00 AM

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Kings, 7:30 PM

Monday, 6 September

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 12:00 AM

Tuesday, 7 September

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, 8 September

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 4:30 AM

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 7:30 PM

Thursday, 9 September

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings, 4:30 AM

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 7:30 PM

Friday, 10 September

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 4:30 AM

Saturday, 11 September

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals, 7:30 PM

Sunday, 12 September

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, 12:00 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 4:30 AM

Barbados Royals vs St Lucia Kings, 7:30 PM

Monday, 13 September

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 12:00 AM

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, 14 September

Semi-final 1, 7:30 PM

Wednesday, 15 September

Semi-final 2, 4:30 AM

Final, 7:30 PM

CPL 2021: Live-Streaming Details

Fancode will stream all matches of the CPL 2021 for fans in India.

CPL 2021: Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Isuru Udana, Leonardo Julien, Yasir Shah

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Nicholas Pooran (C), Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Waqar Salamkheil, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie

Barbados Royals

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

Jason Holder (C), Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr., Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Mohammad Amir, Thisara Perera, Azam Khan, Oshane Thomas, Ashley Nurse, Smit Patel, Glenn Phillips

Jamaica Tallawahs

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud, Andre Russell, Haider Ali, Jason Mohammed, Qais Ahmad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Abhijai Mansingh. Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Rayad Emrit (C), Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua Da Silva, Chris Gayle, Devon Thomas, Colin Archibald, Mikyle Louis, Asif Ali, Ravi Bopara, Fawad Ahmed, Paul van Meekeren

Saint Lucia Kings

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Faf du Plessis (C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Samit Patel, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph

