CPL 2021: Match 1, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders - Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The biggest carnival in sports will kick off on August 26. The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will begin with defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders locking horns with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first game of the 2021 edition. All the games will be played at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions and will be chasing a fifth title. The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, haven’t won a single title and will be looking to clinch their first title.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have been one of the most consistent franchises in the league to date. Kieron Pollard led them to the title last year and will be eager to repeat it this year.

The team have got some T20 superstars on their side and start as favorites in the league. They will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo this season as he has been traded to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will be led by Nicholas Pooran. They are a batting-heavy side consisting of players who can hit the long ball. Pooran has been in prime form in recent times and his experience will come in handy for the Warriors. Imran Tahir leads the team's spin attack and will play a major role in the side’s progress in the competition.

Match details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date and Time: August 26, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Weather report

The weather in St Kitts is expected to be on the higher side. It will range between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day. There is no chance of rain and fans can expect a full game on Thursday.

Pitch report

The pitch at Warner Park is very good for batting. The batsmen will enjoy batting on this surface as the bowlers will be in trouble if they don’t hit the right line and lengths. It will stay true throughout the match and we can expect a high-scoring game on the opening day of the competition.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders’ title defense will get underway against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. They have a well-balanced side and look very strong on paper. They will be eager to start their campaign with a win.

Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Guyana Amazan Warriors

Nicholas Pooran’s side relies heavily on the bowling department. The likes of Pooran, Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, and Hafeez need to step up and back up their bowlers. They need to fire in unison to go all the way into the competition.

Playing XI: Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Match prediction

Both sides look strong on paper and it will be a cracker of a contest to get things started in the Caribbean. Fans will surely get a thriller of a contest as many experienced T20 players will participate in the opening game of the competition.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have all the bases covered and their fans expect them to come out on top against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

TV and live streaming details

TV: NA

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar