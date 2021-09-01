CPL 2021: Match 11, Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will clash in the 11th game of CPL 2021 on Wednesday (September 1). The Warner Park in St Kitts will play host to this match.

The Trinbago Knight Riders got back to winning ways against the Saint Lucia Kings in their previous CPL outing. Batting first, they posted a modest total of 158 runs on the board. Skipper Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert played crucial innings with the bat.

They then restricted the Kings to just 131/7, despite an unbeaten 81 from Andre Fletcher. Pacers Ravi Rampaul and Isuru Udana led the charge, picking up three and two wickets respectively. Trinbago now have two CPL 2021 wins and as many losses. The defending champions will want to carry the winning momentum forward.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, are coming off a loss against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL. The Warriors posted 166 runs on the board, led by Mohammad Hafeez (70), who opened the batting, and a fifty from Shimron Hetmyer. However, Sherfane Rutherford’s heroics sealed the deal for the Patriots in the final over as they went on to win the match by six wickets.

The Warriors started off with a win, incidentally against Trinbago in this year's CPL, but have suffered two losses since. They will want to bring some life back to their CPL campaign with another win over the defending champions.

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: September 1, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The skies around Warner Park will be clear during the course of the game. There is no prediction of rain and we should have a full game. The temperature will vary between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, making it warm and humid.

Pitch Report

With the wickets in St. Kitts being used regularly, scores have gone down as we have seen first innings totals in the 150-170 range of late. It will be difficult for the batsmen to score big runs on this wicket. The team winning the toss would like to bat first and spinners will have an important role to play in this CPL clash.

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders’ top order have struggled to score runs in this year's CPL. Lendl Simmons and Sunil Narine will need to ensure they get their side off to a good start. Colin Munro has struggled for form as well, which will be a worry. Pollard (41) and Tim Seifert (37) scored runs last time and will look to carry forward the momentum.

It was their bowling that won them the CPL game against the St Lucia Kings. Ravi Rampaul picked up three wickets while Isuru Udana grabbed two. The two spinners, Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine, did a good job with the ball, picking wickets and keeping things tight.

Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard (c), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Akeal Hosein, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ravi Rampaul, Isuru Udana, Jayden Seales.

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Mohammad Hafeez's move to the very top of the order was a tactic that worked well for the Warriors. His 70, along with Hetmyer’s 52, took them to a total of 166 in 20 overs against the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. It was Hetmyer’s second fifty of the tournament and he has had a good run so far. However, the likes of skipper Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Shoaib Malik need to step up their game with the bat in this upcoming CPL fixture.

Apart from the spinners, the bowling looked pretty ordinary. Imran Tahir stood out with figures of 2/26, while Hafeez and Malik were economical. The pacers were expensive and need to better their performance.

Predicted XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir.

It’s all over in Warner Park and the @sknpatriots have made it 3 wins out of 3 winning tonight by 6 wickets. #CPL21 #SKNPvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/KkWpoZSvNd — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 29, 2021

Match Prediction

Despite having some big names in their ranks, Guyana Amazon Warriors have lacked consistency so far. Trinbago have had their issues with the bat as well, but they appear to be the better unit with two wins in this year's CPL. Pollard and his men will want to extend their winning run and find some more balance in their ranks.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra