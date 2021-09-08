CPL 2021: Match 22, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings are set to battle it out in the 22nd match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have started their CPL campaign well but have struggled in recent games. They continue to lack consistency and are losing games after a win or two. A 45-run defeat to the Barbados Royals now means they have four losses from seven games.

The Royals set them a big target of 186, which they failed to chase down. Guyana were bowled out for just 140 in under 18 overs. Their batting could not come good after a strong performance last time around.

Not being able to build on momentum has been the biggest cause of concern for the Warriors this CPL. With the race to the top four pretty tight, Guyana will have to try and win all of their remaining three CPL games.

Meanwhile, the Saint Lucia Kings are picking up momentum at the right time as far as their run in the CPL is concerned. With two consecutive wins over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, they have now moved up to third place in the table.

The Kings registered a convincing six-wicket win last time around. They comfortably chased down 119 runs after their bowlers did a phenomenal job once again. The Kings will want to keep their winning run intact and further strengthen their place in the top four.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings, CPL 2021

Date: September 9, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 4:30 AM (IST)

Weather Report

The forecast for the game is bright. However, there will be partial cloud cover with 20% chance of rain. We can hope for a full game nonetheless. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been tricky with a range of high and low scores in this edition of the CPL so far. Due to its used nature, the surface might just slow down further. With scores varying, chasing still seems like a viable option. The team batting first should look to score in the 160-170 range at the least.

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Batting has been a big concern for the Warriors this time in the CPL. In their previous game, Odean Smith top scored with 43 and Mohammad Hafeez contributed with 30 runs. However, the rest of the lineup failed. Shimron Hetmyer was in good touch in the initial stages of this CPL and they will want him to find rhythm.

Chandrapaul Hemraj struck form recently, scoring his first CPL hundred, and he will have to build on the momentum at the top. Skipper Nicholas Pooran is going through a bad patch and it will be important for him to find form as well.

Romario Shepherd has led the bowling attack with others chipping in. Their bowling looks better and they would like to improve towards the business end of the tournament.

Predicted XI: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir.

Saint Lucia Kings

Roston Chase has been phenomenal with the bat for the Kings in the CPL in 2021. He is now among the top run-getters this season with 241 runs. Faf du Plessis, having found form at the top, is also a massive boost for the Kings.

Their bowling unit has been doing well since the last two games in particular. Jeavor Royal claimed three wickets last time around. Samit Patel and Kesrick Williams picked a couple each while Wahab Riaz had figures of 1/17 as well.

Predicted XI: Andre Fletcher (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Tim David, Samit Patel, Jeavor Royal, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Wahab Riaz, Keemo Paul.

Match Prediction

Saint Lucia Kings have turned out to be one of the strongest teams in this year’s CPL. They look well settled with both their batting and bowling. The Amazon Warriors will certainly face a tough challenge and need to up their game. The Kings are unbeaten in their last three CPL games and are favorites to extend their run.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee