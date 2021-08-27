CPL 2021: Match 5, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

Match No. 5 of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors had a successful outing last season. They finished second in the group stage and played the semi-finals where they lost to St Lucia Kings.

The Warriors will want to go the distance this time around. Nicholas Pooran and his men have made the ideal start with a win over defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the season opener.

They posted a modest total of 142 batting first and defended the same, restricting the Knight Riders to 133/9 in the end. The likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran and Imran Tahir bring a lot of experience to the side.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, had a campaign to forget in 2020. They could only manage to win a solitary game, thus finishing at the very bottom. A comprehensive win against the Barbados Royals this time around saw the Patriots kickstart the new season on a positive note. Defending a total of 175, they beat Barbados comfortably by 21 runs.

The Patriots and the Warriors will look to carry their momentum forward as they eye a second win on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2021

Date: August 28, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Weather Report

The forecast has predicted clear skies during the entire course of the game. There is no possibility of rain, which means we could have a full game. The temperature will vary between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius, making it quite hot and humid.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Warner Park has generally been batting friendly. There were a lot of high-scoring games and totals being chased down last season. With humid conditions, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana’s top order comprising Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Odean Smith will need to put up a collective effort. Shimron Hetmyer was the lone spark last time around, scoring 54 runs. The experienced middle order, consisting of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Nicholas Pooran, will be expected to take responsibility as well.

Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Odean Smith picked up the majority of the wickets in their last match. However, their bowling will be tested against a power-packed St Kitts and Nevis batting line-up.

Predicted XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C &WK), Shoaib Malik, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Chris Gayle and Asif Ali form a dangerous top order for the Patriots but they failed to fire in the first game. However, such are these batsmen that one cannot keep them quiet for too long. Sherfane Rutherford (53), Dwayne Bravo (47*) and Fabian Allen (19*) gave them a solid finish. Should the top order come to the party as well, bowlers of any opposition are going to have a tough time.

Predicted XI: Dwayne Bravo (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Asif Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Paul van Meekeren, Fawad Ahmed.

Match Prediction

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have an intimidating batting line-up that could solely give them the edge over any side in the tournament when on song. The team will also look to take advantage of playing at home.

Guyana have quite a few immensely experienced and seasoned campaigners in their ranks. So this should be a well-fought clash between Guyana and the Patriots.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee