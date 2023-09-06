CPL 2023: How did the international players fare in Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 19?

In the 19th match of CPL 2023, Guyana Amazon Warriors propelled to the top spot on the points table after bagging an important win over Trinbago Knight Riders by six wickets.

Batting first, Trinbago Knight Riders, with the help of brilliant knocks from Lorcan Tucker, Akeal Hosein, and Kieron Pollard, posted a total of 172/8 in 20 overs. Odeon Smith shined for Guyana with three wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors, in reply, never looked back after losing their opener Hemraj. Saim Ayub and Shai Hope stitched their respective fifty-plus scores, taking the side to a respectable position. In the end, Azam Khan's cameo took Guyana over the line with five balls remaining.

On that note, let’s have a look at how the international players fared in Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 19.

Martin Guptill (TKR)

Martin Guptill failed to create an impact yet again, scoring just 15 runs off 20 balls, with two fours. He got out of Imran Tahir's tossed-up delivery, giving a straightforward catch to Keemo Paul.

Nicholas Pooran (TKR)

Nicholas Pooran's poor run continues in the CPL 2023 season. Batting at no.3, Pooran could muster only 18 runs from 15 deliveries with one four and a six.

Keemo Paul's fuller-length delivery cut short Pooran's innings, thanks to a one-handed stunner from Azam Khan behind the stumps.

Lorcan Tucker (TKR)

Irish keeper-batter Lorcan Tucker was the one who steadied Knight Riders' ship with a 25-ball 38-run knock, laced up with five fours. Unfortunately, his innings came to an end due to a run out of Hemraj.

Kieron Pollard (TKR)

Image Credit:- ESPN Cric Info

Kieron Pollard's cameo at the end of the innings was brilliant for Knight Riders. He amassed 25 runs off 12 balls with three fours and a six at a strike rate of 208.33

Andre Russell (TKR)

Andre Russell looked in good form during his seven-ball stay, scoring 14 runs with two sixes. He got out off Odean Smith’s fine delivery, getting out caught behind.

Akeal Hosein (TKR)

All-rounder Akeal Hosein turned the tide for Knight Riders with an unbeaten 44-run knock off 35 balls with two fours and three sixes. His calculated innings helped Trinbago put up a respectable total.

Sunil Narine (TKR)

Image Credit:- Sky Sports

Sunil Narine couldn't create any damage with the ball, conceding 29 runs in his four-over spell.

Ali Khan (TKR)

Ali Khan bagged two crucial wickets of Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, but failed to take his side over the line. He conceded 30 runs in his four overs.

Saim Ayub (GUY)

Guyana opener Saim Ayub steadied Guyana's ship after the early dismissal of his partner Hemraj. Ayub went on to score 62 runs off 43 deliveries with four fours and as many sixes.

His innings came to an end in the 14th over off Andre Russell's brilliant reflex catch off his own bowling.

Chandrapaul Hemraj (GUY)

Hemraj could score just 10 runs with two fours for Guyana. He lost his wicket to Andre Russell in the third over of the innings with Pooran taking a good catch near the deep square leg.

Shai Hope (GUY)

Shai Hope stitched a brilliant partnership for the second wicket with Ayub. Hope scored 51 runs off 40 balls with three fours and three sixes. He got out in the 17th over after keeping his side in a decent position.

Azam Khan (GUY)

Azam Khan provided the finishing touches to Guyana's victory. He amassed 29 runs off just 14 deliveries, staying not out. He mustered two fours and three sixes during his cameo, taking Guyana over the line.

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY)

Hetmyer had a bad day with the willow, scoring just 13 runs off seven balls with a four and a six. He got out to Ali Khan.

Keemo Paul (GUY)

Keemo Paul bagged a big wicket of Nicholas Pooran, thus turning the tide towards his side in the fifth over of the game. He bowled just two overs, conceding 17 runs.

Dwaine Pretorius (GUY)

Dwaine Pretorius had a rare day off. With the ball, he conceded 48 runs off his four-over spell at an economy of 12. He would be looking to make a stronger comeback in the next game.

Romario Shepherd (GUY)

Romario Shepherd looked in good touch with the ball, bagging the wicket of Mark Deyal, conceding 39 runs in four overs.

Odean Smith (GUY)

Odean Smith played a crucial role in Guyana's victory with the ball. He bagged three important wickets of Andre Russell, Terrance Hinds, and Sunil Narine. He conceded 31 runs in four overs.

Gudakesh Motie (GUY)

Motie could bowl just two overs, conceding 15 runs.

Imran Tahir (GUY)

Image Credit:- Sportscraazy

Skipper Tahir could pick only one wicket of Martin Guptill, conceding just 19 runs in his four-over spell.