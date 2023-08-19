Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match 3 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Saturday, August 19. The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia will play host to this match.

The Knight, led by Nicholas Pooran, have a power-packed squad at their disposal. Plenty of their cricketers have played consistently at the international level and are expected to step up in the team's opening match.

Dwayne Bravo has returned to the Knight Riders and it remains to be seen how he performs given the fact that it could be his last season with the Knights. Matheesha Pathirana is expected to join the Knights as the Colombo Strikers have been knocked out of the LPL.

The Patriots also boast of some talented cricketers. Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis are expected to take the team off to a flying start. Ambati Rayudu recently became the second Indian cricketer after Pravin Tambe to play in the CPL.

Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs are two of the brightest South African cricketers and are expected to play explosive knocks. They also have young Afghanistan spinner Izharulhaq Naveed, who recently played for Sydney Sixers in the BBL.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 3, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: August 19 2023, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Trinbago Knight Report vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in St Lucia has been an excellent one for the batters in recent times. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in St Lucia. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Martin Guptill, Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Mark Deyal, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Sealeas, Matheesha Pathirana

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Dewale Brevis, Ambati Rayudu, Tristan Stubbs, Sherfane Rutherford, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah, Oshane Thomas, Izharulhaq Naveed

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders have a far more stronger squad on paper compared to their opponents. They will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders to win this Caribbean Premier League 2023 match

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Andre Russell to score a half century? Yes No 0 votes