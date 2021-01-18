“Credit to Nathan Lyon, Rohit Sharma’s dismissal was a forced error” – Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta opined on the Rohit Sharma dismissal on the second day of the Brisbane and credited Nathan Lyon for “forcing the error” to send back the Indian opener.

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal to Nathan Lyon has created quite a furore and divided the cricket fraternity. The Indian star batsman was looking in ominous touch before he stepped out to Nathan Lyon, got beaten in flight and found the long-on fielder.

In an interview with Sportskeeda over Facebook Live, Deep Dasgupta praised the off-spinner Nathan Lyon for Rohit Sharma’s dismissal.

“When you look at the dismissal, it looked like a soft dismissal. There was a long-on. But you got to give credit to Nathan Lyon as the ball drifted in. Rohit stepped out, and he would be hoping the ball to be outside his left foot, but the ball drifted in. That was a forced error. Credit to Nathan Lyon,” said Deep Dasgupta.

Deep Dasgupta backs Rohit Sharma’s method

From Sunil Gavaskar to Ricky Ponting to most pundits and fans across the world, Rohit Sharma’s shot was unnecessary. Especially with the rain around and the fact that the injury-marred India’s dependence was in their batting.

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/rIhl4ZjbTu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

However, after the day’s play, Rohit Sharma defended his approach stating he wanted to dominate the bowlers.

Backing the approach, Deep Dasgupta opined that Rohit Sharma is an attacking batsman and he should stick to the plan that has worked for him.

“That’s how Rohit is. He will back himself. If every time a batsman stops playing a shot because he got to that, how will he score runs?

“In the Sydney Test, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both attacked Nathan Lyon, and he wasn’t the same bowler. The idea is not to allow someone like Nathan Lyon to settle down. If Rohit had hit that ball for a six, we would have all said, ‘wow! What a shot!’ Unfortunately, it didn’t come off,” Deep Dasgupta added.

