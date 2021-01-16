"I actually have no regrets about playing that shot" - Rohit Sharma on his dismissal off Nathan Lyon's bowling

India's Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has stated that he does not regret playing the lofted shot off the bowling of Nathan Lyon that led to his dismissal on day two of the fourth Test.

Prior to his dismissal, Rohit Sharma was looking his fluent best once again, having scored 44 runs including six boundaries. He was middling the ball to perfection and was comfortable at the crease.

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped!

However, Lyon lured the 33-year-old into playing a false shot and Rohit hit the ball straight into the hands of Mitchell Starc at long-on.

While he was criticized for throwing his wicket away yet again, Rohit Sharma explained in a video-conference why he looked to attack the off-spinner.

"Once I was in and I had played a few overs, I realised there was not much swing so I did little adjustment there, after that, it was an unfortunate dismissal, it is something I won't regret," Rohit Sharma said.

My role in the Indian team is to put the opposition under pressure: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma stressed that his role is to provide Team India with a solid start. Thus, he had to be positive in his intent and wanted to constantly look for runs.

The opener believes it is important that someone in the team takes up the responsibility to up the ante. Hence, he accepted the task of dictating terms to the opposition.

"I like to put pressure on the bowler once I am in and that is my role in this team to keep putting pressure on the bowlers. The run-scoring has been slightly difficult for both the teams so someone needs to put their hand up and think about how to put pressure on the bowlers," Rohit Sharma asserted.

Rohit Sharma is of the opinion that there will always be an element of risk while playing positive cricket. He accepted that Nathan Lyon got the better of him and moved on.

"In doing that, there is a chance of making mistakes but you should be ready to accept that. It was a plan so I actually have no regrets about playing that shot, it is something I like to, Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler, he bowled into me so I was not able to get the elevation," he added.

Rohit Sharma's unfortunate dismissal has given the edge to the Aussies in what was an eventful day two. However, Team India would still look to be positive in their approach and try to wipe off Australia's first innings score.

With the weather forecast not that great for the last two days, the visitors will need to bat well on day three. Team India know that a draw will be enough for them to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.