Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five match winning innings played in Manchester across formats

Shankar Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
255   //    01 Jul 2018, 13:41 IST

Just a couple of days separate the cricketing world from the start of arguably the most awaited series of 2018 as India and England lock horns in a three-match T20I and ODI series which precedes a five-match Test series in one of the most eagerly anticipated English summers in recent memory.

The teams kick off with the shortest format with the first of the three T20Is scheduled at Old Trafford, the scene where Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden Test hundred 28 summers ago in the same match that Anil Kumble made his Test debut. Nine years later, India made it three out of three against Pakistan in World Cup cricket in an otherwise forgettable tournament for the Men In Blue.

The venue has been host to some superb batting performances over the years across all formats, some of which have helped win games and others, save them.

Here are five of the best batting performances at the Lancashire County Cricket Club:

T20I - Joe Root 68 against New Zealand, 2015

Root was in top form that in Manchester
Root was in top form in Manchester

Only a couple of months had passed since England's embarrassing exit in the first round of the 2015 World Cup and the side were looking to rebuild under Eoin Morgan, who had taken over just under a year ago as the country's limited-overs captain.

Under such a scenario, New Zealand visited English shores and the hosts gave a glimpse of the future in the T20I at Manchester when they smashed 191 runs in 20 overs thanks to a 46-ball 68 from Joe Root layered with eight fours and a six.

The total proved to be too much for New Zealand to chase as thanks to a pair of three wicket-hauls by David Willey and Mark Wood, they were bundled out for 135 to hand the hosts a convincing 56 run win.

Root's score is the highest for any batsman in the shortest format at the venue, the next being that of Ajinkya Rahane, who made 61 on his India debut in 2011, a game that also saw the debut and retirement of Rahul Dravid.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Joe Root Vivian Richards
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five matches played in...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
How the Men In Blue could line up at Manchester
RELATED STORY
10 Indian players who were part of the T20I squad against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us