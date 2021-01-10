Cricket Australia apologizes to team India following the racial slur at SCG

Cricket Australia issued an apology to the Indian cricket team after Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah complained of being racially abused by a part of the crowd during at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At the end of play on Day 3 of the Test, Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen speaking to the umpires and the ground security.

In an official statement, CA condemned all discriminatory behaviour and further said that the board would take stringent action against anyone found to be guilty of vilification.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent," Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our anti-harassment code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to police." said Cricket Australia.

Six fans removed from SCG stands for racial slurs

On Day 4, play stopped for around 10 minutes in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj brought to his captain's and umpires' notice that he was made the target of racial abuse while fielding close to the boundary.

Play stopped at the SCG for more an eight minutes after allegations of abuse from the crowd #AUSvIND https://t.co/lae1ODNmwF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

Upon investigation of Siraj's allegations by umpires and security guards at the Sydney Cricket Ground the NSW police removed six people from their seats.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

Racial slur unites cricket fraternity against the Sydney crowd

Popular names in the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the entire episode. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody and Harsha Bhogle are a few to name:

Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism .

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

"Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way." read a Tweet from Tom Moody

Unacceptable behaviour there is no place for racism, I hope this is dealt in the most severe way. #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

I hope the spectators evicted from the SCG today aren't allowed in to a ground at anytime. They tarnish our sport and they tarnish the reputation of their society. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 10, 2021

This isn't the first time Australia have been in the thick of things for such incidents. We can only hope that with time, such disturbing events don't just subside but become a distant memory.