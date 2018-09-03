Nimrat Kaur quashes link-up rumours with Ravi Shastri, Cook retires from international cricket, and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd September 2018

Harigovind Thoyakkat

Ravi Shastri

With India losing the fourth Test against England with a day to go, International cricket got its break extended by another day. But that does not mean that things were silent in International cricket circles, as we saw the whole cricketing world abuzz with some real news-making headlines.

Here we bring you some of the top stories from the day. Read on, to know more:

#5. Rumours: Is Ravi Shastri dating Nimrat Kaur?

Cricket and Bollywood have formed some of the most heated amalgamations over a long time. Apparently, the latest in the list is former Indian player and current national coach Ravi Shastri, who has been rumoured to be in an alliance with Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur.

A report published in the Mumbai Mirror says that Shastri has been together with the Airlift actress for more than two years now, albeit discreetly. The use the launch campaigns of a popular German luxury carmaker, to validate their claims – both the cricketer and the actor has been roped in several times to launch automobiles, since 2015.

Meanwhile, the 36-year old actress apparently quashed all the rumours with a very cheeky tweet. She said: "Fact: I may need a root canal. Fiction: Everything else I read about me today. More facts: Fiction can be more hurtful, Monday blues exist and I love ice cream. Here's to trash free happy days."

