Cricket News Today: Gautam Gambhir questions KL Rahul's constant change in batting position, Priyam Garg lauds bowling attack and more - 5th February 2020

Virat Kohli (left) and KL Rahul (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Gautam Gambhir's criticism of constant change in batting position of KL Rahul, followed by U19 skipper Priyam Garg lauding the pace department. Temba Bavuma rubbishes selection claims based on colour and lastly, KKR's Tom Banton re-signs with Brisbane Heat.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Gambhir questions KL Rahul's continuous change in batting position

Gambhir believes Rahul should have opened the innings in the absence of Rohit and Dhawan

Former World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at the constant change of KL Rahul's batting position and using him as a floater. Gambhir also lashed at the team management for burdening Rahul with keeping responsibilities as well.

The former opener, instead, stated that Rishabh Pant should be used behind the stumps as he provides a solid keeping option.

"I am not sure if it is a great idea to remove KL Rahul from the top of the order... If anything India could have gone with a Rahul-Agarwal combination and have Rishabh Pant keep wickets. Rahul is a valuable asset and should be well looked after...

"Yes, he has done some good work behind the stumps in the games that he has kept. But I am not sure he should be expected to keep in the 50-over format."

"A whitewash on foreign soil is unprecedented. This must be celebrated for years to come as it is no mean feat... he level of competition was good, the conditions were not overly friendly and the crammed schedule meant that Indians had to be in top shape."

Full article: Not a great idea to remove KL Rahul from top, reckons Gautam Gambhir

