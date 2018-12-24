×
Injury update on Ashwin and Rohit, India's ODI and T20I squads announced, and more - Cricket News Today, 24 December 2018

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
859   //    24 Dec 2018, 21:33 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 2

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

There was quite a bit of domestic cricket action which took place today with the Ranji Trophy taking place in India and the Big Bash League taking place in Australia. The Big Bash League saw the Sydney Thunder defeat the Sydney Sixes and Hobart Hurricanes defeat the Melbourne Stars.

Meanwhile, Australia and India get ready to face off in the third Test of the four-match Test series, beginning on Boxing Day at the iconic MCG in Melbourne. The BCCI also announced the squads for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand and the T20I squad for the tour to New Zealand.

Having said that, let's take a look at the top news from today:

#1 Injury update on Ashwin and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who missed the second Test due to an injury, has been declared fit ahead of the third Test against Australia. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has begun practising at the nets as well, much to the delight of the Indian fans.

Ashwin missed the second Test due to an abdominal strain. He was extremely effective in the first Test, picking up 6 wickets with the ball and contributing with the bat as well. However, it is not confirmed whether he will be completely fit in time for the 3rd Test.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja too has been declared fit for the third Test. In case Ashwin is not fit, the team management might decide to go with either Jadeja or Kuldeep Yadav.

1 / 4 NEXT
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
