Cricket News Today: KL Rahul creates impressive records, Kings XI Punjab's Ravi Bishnoi charged by ICC and more - 11th February 2020

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is KL Rahul's impressive record in final ODI, followed by Indian U-19 cricketers getting charged by ICC. David Warner has hinted at T20I retirement and lastly, England coach thinking of reducing Jofra Archer's workload.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 KL Rahul creates record with another ton

KL Rahul became the first Indian to score a century coming down at number five or below against New Zealand after his impressive ton in the final ODI at Bay Oval. MS Dhoni was the last person to score a century coming lower down the order against England in 2017.

Rahul also surpassed Virat Kohli to take the second spot in an elite list of players having reached the three-figure mark four times in 31 innings. Kohli took 36 innings to achieve this feat while Dhawan leads the list having scored four tons in only 24 innings.

Rahul scored a brilliant 112 runs off 113 runs, hitting nine fours and two sixes but ended on the losing side eventually.

Full article: NZ vs IND 2020: KL Rahul smashes century in third ODI; creates impressive record

