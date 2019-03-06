Raina speaks on Dhoni's ideal batting spot, update on Rahane injury and more - Cricket News Today, 6th March 2019

India won a close game in Nagpur against Australia in the second ODI and took a 2-0 lead. After Virat Kohli’s 40th ton propelled India to 250, the Indian bowlers came back well as they eked out an eight-run win.

England were back to winning ways as they beat the Windies in the first T20I in St Lucia. Tom Curran’s four-wicket haul and Jonny Bairstow’s 68 overshadowed Nicholas Pooran’s exploits in the first innings as England romped home with seven balls to spare (chasing 161).

The Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to start a couple of days later and Suresh Raina has credited the domestic T20 competition as ideal preparation for the upcoming IPL. Also, Ajinkya Rahane is scheduled to miss the rest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Here are all the top news that made headlines in the cricketing world today.

#1 MS Dhoni best suited in lower middle order: Suresh Raina

There has been a lot of debate surrounding the ideal batting position for MS Dhoni in limited-overs cricket. While most of them feel he needs to bat higher up the order which allows him to get his eye in, Suresh Raina reckons otherwise. Raina who has played for a long time under MS Dhoni feels that the former skipper is best suited to bat at No. 5 or 6 and don the finisher’s role.

“For MS, the ideal position would be number five or six. He is such a keen reader of the game and brings years of experience. When required he can build up an innings and his finishing skills are unmatched,” Raina was quoted saying in an interview.

Dhoni has largely batted at No. 5 this year and has been very successful. He has scored 301 runs at an average of 100.33 this year and he was also the Man of the Series in Australia.