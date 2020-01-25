Cricket News Today: Ravi Shastri hints MS Dhoni might walk away after IPL, Rishabh Pant not a natural keeper and more - 25th January, 2020

Will Dhoni don Indian colours again?

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the intriguing sub-plots dominating the world of cricket on the 25th of January, 2020.

On Saturday, Ravi Shastri opened up on MS Dhoni’s possible international retirement and talked about how the upcoming Indian Premier League could have a significant bearing on the same.

Additionally, the Indian head coach talked about Rishabh Pant and his suitability to function as the side’s primary wicket-keeper, whereas BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly also weighed in on that particular debate.

Furthermore, AB de Villiers was seen honing his wicket-keeping skills in a pre-match drill before the Brisbane Heat’s Big Bash League whereas England became the first side in the history of Test cricket to amass 5,00,000 runs.

Here is a look at the aforementioned narratives in more detail.

#1 Ravi Shastri hints MS Dhoni might walk away after the IPL

Dhoni's future is still up in the air

Since India were ousted from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup by New Zealand, the cricketing fraternity has been left guessing about MS Dhoni’s international future. The wicket-keeper, who tragically fell short at the final hurdle in Manchester, has been tight-lipped regarding his potential involvement with the national side.

On Saturday, Ravi Shastri, the Indian coach, provided his two cents on the matter, stating that that particular decision could well boil down to how Dhoni feels in the IPL, which is slated to start in a couple of months’ time. Shastri quippe

There is IPL coming. Uske baad tum dekho. Everyone will know. (Then you'll see. Everyone will know) He will know, selectors will know, the captain will know seeing him, and more important than anything else he will know. What I'm trying to tell the people is he is the last person to impose himself on anything. You know him. I know him.

For years, you know that he's been dead honest when it comes to things of that sort, like when he gave up Test cricket. I don't know if he started practising as yet or not, but I'm sure if he's keen on the IPL, everything will come out now and he will be ready. For all you know, he may start the IPL, if he doesn’t feel good he’ll say ‘Thank you very much.

Read the full article here: Ravi Shastri discusses MS Dhoni's future; hints he might walk away after the IPL

