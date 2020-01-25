×
England becomes the first nation to record 5,00,000 runs in Test cricket

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published 25 Jan 2020, 15:42 IST
25 Jan 2020, 15:42 IST

England Cricket Team in Tests
England Cricket Team in Tests

England has become the first-ever nation to cross the landmark of 5,00,000 runs in Test cricket history. The Joe Root-led side touched the milestone in the ongoing fourth and final Test match against South Africa in The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

England achieved this feat in their 1,022nd Test match, when skipper Joe Root on Day 1 took a single through the covers to cross the 5,00,000-run mark in red-ball cricket. Following them are their arch-rivals Australia, who have made 432,706 runs in 830 Tests. India stands third with 273,518 runs in 540 Tests, while the West Indies is at fourth position with 270,441 runs in 545 Tests. 

England, along with Australia, were the first teams to play a Test match (15th-19th March 1877) back in Melbourne. They are the only team to have played more than 1,000 Tests in history and are currently playing their 501st away Test against the Proteas. Opener and former England captain Alastair Cook has amassed the most runs (12,472) for England in red-ball cricket as the fifth-highest scorer in Tests.

In the ongoing Johannesburg Test, England opted to bat first and finished 192/4 by the end of Day 1 courtesy of a decent 107-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley. At the time of writing, half-centuries from Crawley (66), Joe Root (53*), and Ollie Pope (56) have led England to a decent total of 263-5 with Root and Jos Buttler occupying the crease. 

Also check out | South Africa vs England 2019-20: Complete schedule, when and where to watch, live streaming and telecast details

Modified 25 Jan 2020, 15:42 IST
South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team Alastair Cook
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Fri, 03 Jan
ENG 269/10 & 391/8
RSA 223/10 & 248/10
England won by 189 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan
ENG 499/9
RSA 209/10 & 237/10
England won by an innings and 53 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
4th Test
ENG 300/7 (82.0 ov)
RSA
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
