Cricket News Today: Sachin Tendulkar praises Marnus Labuschagne, Coach R Sridhar not happy with fielding standards and more - 7th February 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is Sachin Tendulkar praising Marnus Labuschagne, followed by fielding coach R Sridhar's expressing disappointment over deteriorating standards of fielding. Looking back at Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul, Marcus Stoinis's BBL record and lastly, Indian women losing to England women in the fourth match of the tri-nation series.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Tendulkar heaps praise on Labuschagne

Labuschagne's rise in such a short period has been nothing short of incredible

2011 World Cup winner and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on Australia's latest batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne, comparing his footwork to his playing days.

Tendulkar, who was at the SCG and will coach Ponting XI at the Bushfire Bash on Sunday, revealed his admiration towards the batsman which grew manifold during his gutsy innings while facing Jofra Archer during last year's Ashes series in England. He pointed out his incredible footwork even after being hit by Archer on the head early on in the innings.

“His footwork was incredible, so he would be the one I would say,” Tendulkar replied at the SCG on Friday, when asked whether any modern-day player reminds him of himself.

“I saw Marnus getting hit (on the helmet by) the second ball he faced from Jofra Archer and post that, the 15 minutes he batted I said ‘this player looks special, there is something about him’.

“His footwork was precise and footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind then your feet don’t move. “So that clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong.”

Full article: Sachin Tendulkar heaps massive praise on Marnus Labuschagne; likens the Australian's batting style to his own

