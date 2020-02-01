Cricket News Today: Sourav Ganguly clarifies criteria for chief selector role, Hardik Pandya ruled out of New Zealand Test series and more - 1st February, 2020

Hardik Pandya has been out of action for the past few months

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major narratives dominating the world of cricket on the 1st of February, 2020.

A number of intriguing stories came to the fore on Saturday, with those ranging from Sourav Ganguly clarifying the selection criteria for the chief of selectors while Hardik Pandya, India’s premier pace-bowling all-rounder, was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to recover sufficiently from his back injury.

Elsewhere, Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli opened up on the brace of Super Overs that has engulfed the series between the Black Caps and India while Faheem Ashraf and Bilal Asif were recalled for Pakistan’s first Test against Bangladesh.

Here is a detailed look at the aforementioned news.

#1 Sourav Ganguly says most capped Test player will become chief selector

Sourav Ganguly

A few weeks ago, a couple of selectors, including chief selector, MSK Prasad’s tenure culminated. Subsequently, there has been a lot of chatter about the criteria for the incumbent selector, with several yardsticks being thrown about.

However, on Saturday, BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly put to rest all speculation, stating that the cricketer to have played the most number of Tests among those applying, would be preferred for that role.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said -

It will be the one with the most Tests.

Earlier, the likes of Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Venkatesh Prasad had showcased an interest for the job, with the general consensus being that Sivaramakrishnan would be handed the mantle of being chief selector, in light of his seniority.

However, if the aforementioned criteria were to be followed, the former leg-spinner could miss out with Agarkar and Prasad having played more Tests.

Moreover, there still seems to be no clarity on whether the selectors would be chosen on a zonal basis or if it would purely be based on merit.

Read the full article here: Sourav Ganguly makes stance clear, most capped Test player to become chief selector

